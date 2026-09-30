Hegseth Instructs Pentagon to Defend 2026 Elections from 'foreign actors'

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The Pentagon chief directed the Defense Intelligence Enterprise to execute collection and production on foreign threats to U.S. elections in accordance with the "law, regulation, Executive direction and DoW policies and directives."



Hegseth instructed Gen. Joshua Rudd, head of U.S. Cyber Command, to use existing capabilities and authorities in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security to counter "potential cyber threats from foreign actors targeting our elections."



"Our Nation's ability to conduct free and fair elections is a steadfast principal of our Democracy," Hegseth said in the one-page memo. "Assuring and protecting this ability is a no-fail mission and the DoW will do its part in supporting this whole of government effort."



The meddling of foreign actors and nations has been a concern for U.S. administrations.



Similarly, in 2022, the National Security Agency (NSA) and U.S. Cyber Command under former President Biden highlighted a similar push to safeguard the 2022 midterms from foreign interference and influence. ...