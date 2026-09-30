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Wednesday, September 30, 2026

Hegseth Instructs Pentagon to Defend 2026 Elections from 'foreign actors'

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has long been charged with defending America's elections. With that agency gutted, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth instructed the Pentagon to do that job.

Posted by lamplighter at 11:32 AM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/09/30

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Pete Hegseth announced on Monday that he is directing the military to defend the US midterm elections from foreign interference, but the CISA agency in charge of this has been gutted. Here's what it all means: shero.substack.com/p/hegseth-pr ...

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-- Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule.bsky.social) 12:26 PM Â· Sep 29, 2026

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More from the article ...

... "Commander U.S. Cyber Command and the Directors of the Combat Support Agencies will prioritize the use of DoW [Department of War] intelligence and cyber capabilities to ensure foreign actors do not meddle in our democratic systems," Hegseth said in a Sept. 22 memo, which was made public Monday.

The Pentagon chief directed the Defense Intelligence Enterprise to execute collection and production on foreign threats to U.S. elections in accordance with the "law, regulation, Executive direction and DoW policies and directives."

Hegseth instructed Gen. Joshua Rudd, head of U.S. Cyber Command, to use existing capabilities and authorities in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security to counter "potential cyber threats from foreign actors targeting our elections."

"Our Nation's ability to conduct free and fair elections is a steadfast principal of our Democracy," Hegseth said in the one-page memo. "Assuring and protecting this ability is a no-fail mission and the DoW will do its part in supporting this whole of government effort."

The meddling of foreign actors and nations has been a concern for U.S. administrations.

Similarly, in 2022, the National Security Agency (NSA) and U.S. Cyber Command under former President Biden highlighted a similar push to safeguard the 2022 midterms from foreign interference and influence. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-29 03:39 PM | Reply

Hegseth: Pentagon, defend 2026 elections from foreign actors *

(*does not apply to Israel)

#2 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-29 04:15 PM | Reply

while "maintaining the fundamental freedoms that characterize our country."

If it was a just world, this order would be followed and Hegseth along with most of the administration would be arrested on election day.

#3 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-29 06:32 PM | Reply

We didn't have "fraud elections" until we had a fraud president.

#4 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-30 07:00 AM | Reply

#3. Should they be publicly executed?

#5 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-09-30 12:26 PM | Reply

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