Hegseth Instructs Pentagon to Defend 2026 Elections from 'foreign actors'

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Wednesday, September 30, 2026
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has long been charged with defending America's elections. With that agency gutted, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth instructed the Pentagon to do that job.
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