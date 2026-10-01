Fifth Unvaccinated Person Dies of Measles

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Thursday, October 01, 2026
Please note that before Trump put RFK in charge of infectious disease in America, there were zero measles deaths most years. One of the deaths this year in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania was a 6-week-old infant, who was too young to be vaccinated and whose life depended upon herd immunity. Measles, one of the most easily spread diseases has an R-naught of 12 to 18. The U.S. has enjoyed elimination status for measles for more than two decades. In a November there will be a review of that status and most experts believe the U.S. will officially lose it.
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