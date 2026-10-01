Fifth Unvaccinated Person Dies of Measles

@#3 ... anti-vaxers getting exactly what they deserve. ...



The issue I have with that is... "The previous two deaths were both in infants too young to be vaccinated."



So, those who do not get vaccinated seem to make it easier for measles to infect those too young to be vaccinated. Easier because measles is more prevalent of late with the decreasing use of the vaccine.



The decreasing use of the vaccine decreases the "herd immunity" which makes it more likely that an infected person will infect others, including those who are too young to be vaccinated.



It seems to be that those who do not get vaccinated do not care about the community, or the Country for that matter, they live in.







