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Thursday, October 01, 2026

Fifth Unvaccinated Person Dies of Measles

Please note that before Trump put RFK in charge of infectious disease in America, there were zero measles deaths most years. One of the deaths this year in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania was a 6-week-old infant, who was too young to be vaccinated and whose life depended upon herd immunity. Measles, one of the most easily spread diseases has an R-naught of 12 to 18. The U.S. has enjoyed elimination status for measles for more than two decades. In a November there will be a review of that status and most experts believe the U.S. will officially lose it.

Posted by lamplighter at 05:33 PM | 11 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/01

Status: user

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The Pennsylvania Department of Health said an unvaccinated resident of Lancaster County tested positive for measles and has died.

[image or embed]

-- Philadelphia Inquirer (@inquirer.com) 4:07 PM Â· Sep 30, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Lancaster County has reported 381 cases and three of the five deaths in the outbreak. The previous two deaths were both in infants too young to be vaccinated. That includes a newborn boy and a 6-week-old baby girl. So far, no other information has been released about the county's third death announced today.

The other two deaths were in an unvaccinated 18-year-old resident of Mifflin County, who developed a severe neurological complication of measles, and an unvaccinated 40-year-old woman, who had several chronic underlying health conditions that put her at higher risk of severe infection, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Prior to these five deaths in Pennsylvania, the state had not reported a measles death in 35 years. ...



#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-01 02:12 PM | Reply

We have the best measles deaths!!

~Pedo 47~

#2 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-01 02:24 PM | Reply

Hard to decide which is more pleasing to read about hunting accident deaths or anti-vaxers getting exactly what they deserve.

#3 | Posted by qcp at 2026-10-01 02:45 PM | Reply

Related ...

RFK Jr. thinks AI will free us from the "tyranny" of medical facts, expertise
arstechnica.com

... At a Make America Healthy Again event Tuesday, anti-vaccine Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy opened a "fireside chat" with Vice President JD Vance on the topic of artificial intelligence. While MAHA generally coalesces around things like healthy lifestyles and mistrust of drugmakers, Kennedy quickly turned to extolling the potential of artificial intelligence, surprising Vance, who said he was expecting to discuss "weight loss and acid, not AI."

Kennedy boasted that the Trump administration is "making it easy for every American to use AI," which he claimed would free us from the "medical tyranny" of doctors and health experts. He suggested Americans should start using AI to get second opinions about medical recommendations, saying AI is "better informed than any doctor in the country." He also suggested that the technology would confirm his misinformation about vaccines and contrarian views on public health guidance. ...


#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-01 03:07 PM | Reply

@#3 ... anti-vaxers getting exactly what they deserve. ...

The issue I have with that is... "The previous two deaths were both in infants too young to be vaccinated."

So, those who do not get vaccinated seem to make it easier for measles to infect those too young to be vaccinated. Easier because measles is more prevalent of late with the decreasing use of the vaccine.

The decreasing use of the vaccine decreases the "herd immunity" which makes it more likely that an infected person will infect others, including those who are too young to be vaccinated.

It seems to be that those who do not get vaccinated do not care about the community, or the Country for that matter, they live in.



#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-01 03:19 PM | Reply

"...the "medical tyranny" of doctors and health experts"

We are soooooo fncked.

#6 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-10-01 04:14 PM | Reply

@#6 ... We are soooooo fncked. ...

Looks that way.

I mean, when you have the Sec HHS of the Country come out and say we would be freed of the "medical tyranny" of doctors and health experts, something must be gravely wrong.

#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-01 09:37 PM | Reply

"RFKJR is nothing."

- Jessica Tarlov

#8 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-01 09:40 PM | Reply

@#8 ... "RFKJR is nothing." ...

She may think he is nothing, but my opinion is that he is quite significant in the Trump admin.

And not significant in a good way for the health of Americans.

#9 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-01 09:56 PM | Reply

Lancaster County, PA, used to be Amish country. I don't presume it's been a problem before.

I'm not saying the two are related at all. Nor am I not.

#10 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-01 10:33 PM | Reply

@#10 ... Lancaster County, PA, used to be Amish country. ...

As you note... related?

I do not yet know.

Was this measles outbreak a problem two years ago?

Three years ago?

If not, what might have changed in the past year or two?

#11 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-01 10:38 PM | Reply

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