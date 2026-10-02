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Friday, October 02, 2026

Korea to Trump: We Aren't Funding Your Alaska Pipeline, Yet

President Donald Trump touted Korean funding for a long-stalled pipeline project in Alaska. The Korean government said they haven't promised the money.

Posted by lamplighter at 04:31 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/02

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Korean officials confirm no deal exists to invest in Alaska natural gas pipeline, writes @alaska.bsky.social for the @alaskabeacon.com alaskabeacon.com/2026/10/01/k ...

[image or embed]

-- Alaska Beacon (@alaskabeacon.com) 6:07 PM Â· Oct 1, 2026

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More from the article ...

... The Korean government denied Thursday morning that it has finalized an investment for a long-stalled Alaskan natural gas project, less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump tried to help boost the state's Republican senator with a flashy Oval Office funding announcement.

"This is a great senator, who is totally responsible for this pipeline," Trump said of Sen. Dan Sullivan, who stood beside him Wednesday at the White House. "This is a man that works with me, shoulder to shoulder."

There is just one problem: Korea says the pipeline investment is still under review.

Korean President Lee Jae Myung and several other members of his government said Thursday that their investment in the Alaska pipeline remains conditional. ...



#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-01 08:10 PM | Reply

Is this Korean investment going to turn out to be similar to the FoxConn "Eighth Wonder of the World" investment in Wisconsin?

What happened to Foxconn plant in Wisconsin? A look at the $1.2 billion spent and where it all went
www.nbcmiami.com

... It was supposed to be a giant manufacturing plant that would spur the growth of "Wis-con Valley." Instead, it's a mostly-abandoned stretch of four lane roads and barren fields.

In 2018, President Donald Trump came to southeast Wisconsin to proclaim the coming of "the eighth wonder of the world."

He was standing on a plot of land near Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin -- a mostly-rural village of 27,000 people nestled between Racine to the east, and Interstate 94 to the west.

That "eighth wonder" was a sprawling new manufacturing plant, to be built in Mount Pleasant by a giant Taiwanese tech company called Foxconn, which promised to hire more than 13,000 local people to build high-definition TV screens.

Local and state officials said it would be the beginning of a technological renaissance in the area, which they planned to call "Wis-con Valley."

It never happened.

But, over the past seven years, the toll it took on Mount Pleasant residents, the billions of dollars it sucked from state and local coffers and the virtually-barren land that's been left in its wake are a painful lesson on what can happen when public officials jump on an opportunity without really studying a company's history and listening to citizens, before committing more than $1 billion of those citizens' money on a project that didn't make a lot of sense in the first place. ...


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-01 08:16 PM | Reply

Maybe they will pay for the "zero cost" US military bases on Greenland instead.

#3 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-10-01 08:46 PM | Reply

@#2 ... But, over the past seven years, the toll it took on Mount Pleasant residents, the billions of dollars it sucked from state and local coffers and the virtually-barren land that's been left in its wake are a painful lesson on what can happen when public officials jump on an opportunity without really studying a company's history and listening to citizens, before committing more than $1 billion of those citizens' money on a project that didn't make a lot of sense in the first place. ...

imo, it is a painful lesson learned from believing what Pres Trump says about his deals.

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-01 11:08 PM | Reply

Why anyone not in on the con gives credence to anything this convicted felon has to say really is mystifying.

#5 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-02 05:14 AM | Reply

convicted felon has to say really is mystifying.

#5 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-02 05:14 AM | Reply | Flag:

Imagine a democrat candidate so bad that a convicted felon was elected instead.

#6 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-02 10:53 AM | Reply

Says the -------- who spends 70 hours a week glazing a serial------------.

#7 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-02 11:00 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

FAT BALD LYING PILE OF PEDO SHIT.

Of course the MAGAT retards love him.

#8 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-02 05:17 PM | Reply

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