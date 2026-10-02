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Friday, October 02, 2026

U.S. Hiring Slows with 29,000 Jobs Added in September

The U.S. added 29,000 jobs in September, far short of expectations, in a sign that the labor market remains steady but may not be able ...

Posted by retort at 02:29 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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DUN DUN DUN -- Fox Business on the September jobs report: "The numbers do not look good. I'm looking at 29,000 jobs added. That is well below expectations for 90,000, and our unemployment rate jumps up to 4.2%. A significant slowdown."

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-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 8:38 AM Â· Oct 2, 2026

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Non-paywalled article on the topic...

US job growth undershoots expectations in September, but labor market remains stable
www.reuters.com

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-02 02:59 PM | Reply

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