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Sunday, October 04, 2026

Keystone Kash's Crackpot Scheme to Prove Election Fraud

A bombshell new report has laid bare the extreme lengths Kash Patel has gone to appease the president ...

Posted by LegallyYourDead at 06:31 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LegallyYourDead

Joined 2020/11/09
Visited 2026/10/03

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Kash Patel refers to FBI agents who raided the Fulton County elections office as "my troops on the ground"

[image or embed]

-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 1:27 PM Â· Feb 4, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

... committing "significant resources" to uncover election fraud even as agents repeatedly find nothing, sources tell The Atlantic. ...

It must be all those Democrats in the FBI ...

/s

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-03 01:33 PM | Reply

... committing "significant resources" to uncover election fraud even as agents repeatedly find nothing, sources tell The Atlantic. ...

It must be all those Democrats in the FBI ...

/s

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-03 01:33 PM | Reply

youtu.be

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-03 03:43 PM | Reply

I was in attendance

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-03 03:44 PM | Reply

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