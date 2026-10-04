Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Sunday, October 04, 2026

Cornell President Calls Rape Inquiry 'Defining Moment' for Campus

Michael I. Kotlikoff said in a video the university would be more transparent, hold Greek groups accountable and improve sexual assault prevention.

Posted by retort at 11:17 AM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Cornell President Calls Rape Inquiry 'Defining Moment' for Campus (3 comments) ...

Donald Trump's Empire of Grift (15 comments) ...

Meta Uses A.I. Data Centers to Avoid Billions in Federal Taxes (9 comments) ...

Americans Have Never Trusted the Supreme Court Less (33 comments) ...

SCOTUS Allows 'third party' Deportation (48 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Cornell University President Michael Kotlikoff said that allegations of a 2024 gang rape raised "heartbreaking and troubling" issues and pledged to hire an outside law firm to review all aspects of Cornell's handling of the matter.

[image or embed]

-- The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) 9:30 AM Â· Oct 4, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

We've heard it all before. End "Greek Life" at college campuses. It's a meaningless social club. I don't get the idea of pledging yourself to a set of letters and letting it choose your friends, in exchange for what? Contacts later in your career?

I recall being warned as a young woman to stay out of fraternity houses, and that was decades ago. Same things were happening then as now. Same prmises for reform.

#1 | Posted by Miranda7 at 2026-10-04 02:12 PM | Reply

He doesn't like that wall...

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-04 02:15 PM | Reply

End sororities because fraternities are rapey?

#3 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-04 03:22 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort