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Wednesday, October 07, 2026

Another Government Contract with Connections to Trump's Sons

President Donald Trump announced a $6.6 billion investment with AI defense company Anduril Industries on Tuesday -- the most recent government funding agreement into a company with investment ties to the president's sons.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 08:32 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/07

Status: user

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Trump is announcing a $2.9 billion contract with Anduril Industries, a defense contractor backed by Don Jr's investment firm.

[image or embed]

-- FactPost (@factpostnews.bsky.social) 1:23 PM Â· Oct 6, 2026

Comments

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Of course the serial------------'s vile spawn profit off of Epstein Fury.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-07 11:11 AM | Reply

Don't want to ever hear another ------- word ever about Hunter Biden.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-07 02:24 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

When I click on the article link I see... 404, article not available.

Found this ...

Trump announces $6.6bn defense shipyard owned by top Republican donor's firm
www.theguardian.com

... Donald Trump on Tuesday announced the opening of a new $6.6bn shipbuilding factory in Baltimore, partly funded by the US government but owned by Anduril Industries, a politically connected defense company.

Trump's appearance at a currently unused shipyard in Sparrows Point is a boost to Anduril, whose founder, Palmer Luckey, is a major GOP campaign fundraiser. Luckey has hosted campaign fundraisers for at least 20 Republican politicians, including Trump, the Guardian reported in August. He has given $5.9m to Republican causes since 2017.

Last week, the US defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, named Luckey, an outspoken supporter of autonomous warfare, as an adviser to the Pentagon's recently launched "Project Meridian", which is tasked to study the future of warfare.

At the event in Maryland, Trump called Luckey "a friend of mine" and a "brilliant guy". Luckey was not at the event.

Anduril's shipyard project is funded partly by $2.9bn from the US navy, along with $3.7bn project in private funding. Officials said the new factory, to be called "Arsenal Two", will build torpedo tubes and other sections of Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarines.

Rapid ship construction is a priority for Trump, whose administration has promoted a future "golden fleet".

Trump said US taxpayers would "receive a 40% stake" in the shipyard. It is unclear what he meant, and whether the US government is taking an equity share in the company, as it has in some other firms.

Anduril said the operation would not be ready to produce ship parts until 2030. ...



#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-07 08:43 PM | Reply

... and this ...

Firms Backed by Trump's Sons Have Scored Over $6B in Pentagon Contracts: Report
www.mediaite.com

... Companies backed by President Donald Trump's eldest sons have secured more than $6 billion in active or promised government contracts since receiving their investments, according to an ABC News analysis of federal contracting records.

The latest deal came Tuesday, when Trump announced a $6.6 billion investment involving defense technology company Anduril Industries, which has financial ties to Donald Trump Jr. through venture capital firm 1789 Capital, where the president's eldest son is one of six partners. The firm took a major stake in Anduril as part of a $2.5 billion investment in June 2025.

Since then, Anduril has been awarded 135 other government contracts worth roughly $1.8 billion, ABC News reported on Wednesday, citing active contracts published through SAM.gov. The company had also received federal contracts dating back to 2019.

Among the other companies highlighted was drone manufacturer Powerus, which lists the Trump brothers as "notable investors." It received its first Air Force purchase order one month after announcing their investment and was later awarded a contract worth up to $90 million. ...


#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-07 08:45 PM | Reply

For some reason, ABCNews seems to have scrubbed their website of mentions of Andruril.

Could it possibly be because of ...

FCC Has 'Our Head on the Guillotine,' Disney Tells Federal Judge
reason.com



#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-07 08:50 PM | Reply

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