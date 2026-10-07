Another Government Contract with Connections to Trump's Sons

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Trump announces $6.6bn defense shipyard owned by top Republican donor's firm

www.theguardian.com



Trump's appearance at a currently unused shipyard in Sparrows Point is a boost to Anduril, whose founder, Palmer Luckey, is a major GOP campaign fundraiser. Luckey has hosted campaign fundraisers for at least 20 Republican politicians, including Trump, the Guardian reported in August. He has given $5.9m to Republican causes since 2017.



Last week, the US defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, named Luckey, an outspoken supporter of autonomous warfare, as an adviser to the Pentagon's recently launched "Project Meridian", which is tasked to study the future of warfare.



At the event in Maryland, Trump called Luckey "a friend of mine" and a "brilliant guy". Luckey was not at the event.



Anduril's shipyard project is funded partly by $2.9bn from the US navy, along with $3.7bn project in private funding. Officials said the new factory, to be called "Arsenal Two", will build torpedo tubes and other sections of Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarines.



Rapid ship construction is a priority for Trump, whose administration has promoted a future "golden fleet".



Trump said US taxpayers would "receive a 40% stake" in the shipyard. It is unclear what he meant, and whether the US government is taking an equity share in the company, as it has in some other firms.



Anduril said the operation would not be ready to produce ship parts until 2030. ...