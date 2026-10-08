Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Thursday, October 08, 2026

Iran and Russia Forge Solidifying Partnership

Deepening ties between Iran and Russia are paying off for both powers, especially on the battlefield.

Posted by LampLighter at 07:31 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/08

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Iran and Russia Forge Solidifying Partnership (2 comments) ...

Vance Says Iran Must Cut Enrichment to End War (7 comments) ...

How a Missed Email Sent F-35 Parts Through Hong Kong (3 comments) ...

Coffee Maker Generates More Than 1TB of Traffic in 10 Days (3 comments) ...

Woman Shot Five Times by Immigration Agent Sues Federal Government (6 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has met Putin in Turkmenistan to discuss strengthening economic and strategic cooperation in energy, agriculture, transportation and trade.

[image or embed]

-- Mark Chadbourn (@chadbourn.bsky.social) 2:26 PM Â· Oct 8, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More from the article ...

... Deepening ties between Russia and Iran have been improving prospects for both countries on their respective battlefields, from Ukraine to the Middle East.

Shahed-136 drone designs that Iran shared with Russia in late 2022, and upgraded variants that have been mass-produced ever since by Moscow, have transformed Russia's war against Ukraine. In August, Russia launched a record 2,800 jet-powered drones -- their speed making them harder to shoot down than earlier versions.

And as Iran retaliated against a joint U.S.-Israeli attack, covert Russian satellite intelligence helped Iran's missiles and drones deliver destructive blows against expensive American radar and military bases across the Middle East. The Pentagon counts $3.7 billion in "equipment losses" alone, with "hundreds of buildings" also wrecked by Iran.

Driven in part by a shared hostility toward the U.S.-led international order, Russia-Iran ties have now evolved into a full-spectrum partnership, analysts say. Areas of cooperation range from AI and cybersecurity to elaborate networks to evade sanctions and Russian technical support for supersonic Iranian cruise missile engines that will better target U.S. warships. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-07 09:35 PM | Reply

Somebody poke Sleepy Don. As if he'd do anything about this.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-08 09:40 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort