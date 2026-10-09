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Friday, October 09, 2026

DOJ, FBI Should Investigate Leon Botstein in Epstein Case

A House committee alleges newly reviewed Epstein files raise questions about the former Bard College president's interactions with a young woman Epstein trafficked. Botstein resigned all Bard-affiliated positions in response.

Posted by Corky at 01:30 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/07

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Former @bardcollege.bsky.social President and friend of Jeffrey Epstein, Leon Botstein, has finally resigned all his college positions after emails emerge in which he asked Epstein if a trafficked woman was "for me." www.nytimes.com/2026/10/07/u ...

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-- Moira Donegan (@moiradonegan.bsky.social) 7:35 PM Â· Oct 7, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"In a letter sent Wednesday afternoon to the two federal agencies, U.S. Reps. Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania urged federal agents to investigate Botstein's connection to an aspiring musician who was groomed and sexually abused by Epstein.

The letter cites an email Botstein sent Epstein in May 2014 asking about the young woman.

"Is (Jane Doe) for me, or are you keeping her for yourself," Botstein wrote.

That email was part of a trove of Epstein-related documents the Justice Department released in January, though its sender was redacted. The identity of the sender has not been previously reported."

;;

DJT thugs reply? What Epstein Case?

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-08 01:10 PM | Reply

Leon Botstein

Not Elon Musk?

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-08 02:27 PM | Reply

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