DOJ, FBI Should Investigate Leon Botstein in Epstein Case

"In a letter sent Wednesday afternoon to the two federal agencies, U.S. Reps. Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania urged federal agents to investigate Botstein's connection to an aspiring musician who was groomed and sexually abused by Epstein.



The letter cites an email Botstein sent Epstein in May 2014 asking about the young woman.



"Is (Jane Doe) for me, or are you keeping her for yourself," Botstein wrote.



That email was part of a trove of Epstein-related documents the Justice Department released in January, though its sender was redacted. The identity of the sender has not been previously reported."



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DJT thugs reply? What Epstein Case?