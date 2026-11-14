Investigating the President

Trump Ignores National Polls, Claims His Approval Rating Among Republicans is 99% (October 29, 2026)

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"We are drawing the BIGGEST CROWDS at Trump Rallies in the history of Midterm Elections, by a factor of five times. There has never been anything like it!" Trump wrote.



"My Approval Rating in the Republican Party is now at 99%. Thank you, such an honor!!! Big Rally in South Carolina for the wonderful Darline Graham, today. She is fantastic. Lindsey [Graham] is watching, and very proud of her!!! President DJT"



Trump repeated the 99% figure during a gaggle on his way to South Carolina to campaign for Darline Graham (R-SC), who took her brother's Senate seat after his shocking death in July.



Trump may have been citing CNN statistics guru Harry Enten, who reported that 99% of MAGA Republicans voted for him in 2024.



"To support his claim that he remains popular, Trump pointed to an analysis by CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten showing the president's support among MAGA Republicans remains near 100 percent," The Independent reported. "Enten reported that Trump received 99 percent of the MAGA Republican vote in the 2024 election and had a 98 percent approval rating among MAGA Republicans in September."



The percentage of Republicans who identify as MAGA has been slipping in some surveys. A UMass poll found it fell from 77% to 68% in August. ...