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Saturday, November 14, 2026

Investigating the President

Investigating The President Coffeezilla 4.76M subscribers 3,791,169 views, published Nov 12, 2026

Posted by Corky at 07:33 PM | 10 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/11/13

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Starting at 5:50 am Eastern, Trump went on a posting rampage about how corrupt Democrats are and how pristine he is. "THE DEMOCRATS ARE CORRUPT AND EVIL, and I am the exact opposite!" Guessing he saw that corruption was a top issue in the GOP wipeout and truly fears Dem investigations.

[image or embed]

-- Helen Kennedy (@helenkennedy.com) 9:45 AM Â· Nov 12, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

He stays away from high windows and deep water.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-13 04:32 PM | Reply

Bonus Article:

"Trump's Threeway with the Huangs

Alice, Jensen, and Donald were all consenting adults happy to do China's bidding. It was a . . . menage a' corruption."

www.thebulwark.com

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-13 04:40 PM | Reply

Hey I DIDN'T VOTE FOR A CONVICTED FELON.

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-13 07:15 PM | Reply

Trump's Approval Rating Keeps Falling After Midterm Losses
www.newsweek.com

... President Donald Trump's approval rating has fallen to an all-time low in The Economist/YouGov polling following Republican midterm losses, confirming a broader downward slide across major surveys.

The drop highlights deepening public frustration over inflation and the conflict with Iran as voters digest the November election results.

Trump faces weakened political capital heading into the final two years of his term against an incoming Democratic-controlled Congress. ...


#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-13 07:22 PM | Reply

#3

Yeah.... it's really kinda scary funny that that fact didn't even slow some people down believing every outright outrageous lie he told them, not even a little bit!

They were (are) like: "Hey, he said he didn't do it and I believe him!
(Or, "I just don't care!", is more like it.)

When did people stop caring that, "Their President is not a Crook""??

Even Tricky Dick cared what people thought... he just thought he could get away with stuff. DJT don' care what people think, and neither do his followers, who pretty much don't think at all.

#5 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-13 07:23 PM | Reply

Trump Ignores National Polls, Claims His Approval Rating Among Republicans is 99% (October 29, 2026)
www.mediaite.com

... President Donald Trump completely ignored the national polls when claiming on Truth Social Thursday that his approval rating among the GOP is at 99%.

"We are drawing the BIGGEST CROWDS at Trump Rallies in the history of Midterm Elections, by a factor of five times. There has never been anything like it!" Trump wrote.

"My Approval Rating in the Republican Party is now at 99%. Thank you, such an honor!!! Big Rally in South Carolina for the wonderful Darline Graham, today. She is fantastic. Lindsey [Graham] is watching, and very proud of her!!! President DJT"

Trump repeated the 99% figure during a gaggle on his way to South Carolina to campaign for Darline Graham (R-SC), who took her brother's Senate seat after his shocking death in July.

Trump may have been citing CNN statistics guru Harry Enten, who reported that 99% of MAGA Republicans voted for him in 2024.

"To support his claim that he remains popular, Trump pointed to an analysis by CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten showing the president's support among MAGA Republicans remains near 100 percent," The Independent reported. "Enten reported that Trump received 99 percent of the MAGA Republican vote in the 2024 election and had a 98 percent approval rating among MAGA Republicans in September."

The percentage of Republicans who identify as MAGA has been slipping in some surveys. A UMass poll found it fell from 77% to 68% in August. ...


#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-13 07:24 PM | Reply

@#6 ... To support his claim that he remains popular, Trump pointed to an analysis by CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten showing the president's support among MAGA Republicans remains near 100 percent," The Independent reported. "Enten reported that Trump received 99 percent of the MAGA Republican vote in the 2024 election and had a 98 percent approval rating among MAGA Republicans in September."

The percentage of Republicans who identify as MAGA has been slipping in some surveys. A UMass poll found it fell from 77% to 68% in August. . ...

My guess is along the lines that Ms "Printer" Natalie is showing Pres Trump only the articles that show him at that 99% or 100% figure, and ignoring all the other data.


#7 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-13 07:27 PM | Reply

He posts that because his actual polling now is it's lowest EVER... 32 percent, so barely even the Base.

Only the Cult loves him now; the swing voters have opened their eyes, and the proggies never had them closed.

#8 | Posted by Corky at 2026-11-13 07:39 PM | Reply

@#8 ... the swing voters have opened their eyes ...

Yup.


And that will be a serious challenge for the GOP in 2028, i.e., imo, that Pres Trump has convinced Independents that they cannot trust the GOP.

#9 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-13 08:54 PM | Reply

@#9 ... And that will be a serious challenge for the GOP in 2028, i.e., imo, that Pres Trump has convinced Independents that they cannot trust the GOP. ...

Of course, it will also present a serious challenge to the Democrats.

A challenge to make them show the anti-Trump votes they received in 2026 should be changed into pro-Democrat votes in 2028.

Are the Democrats up to that task?

My first guess is that the Democrats may, once again, snatch defeat from the jaws of victory in 2028.

Time will tell.

#10 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-13 10:13 PM | Reply

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