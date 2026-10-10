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Saturday, October 10, 2026

Administration Freezes Green Cards by Some Companies

"There has been no company in the United States, unfortunately, that has abused the system more than Microsoft," Vice President JD Vance said.

Posted by subliberal at 10:32 AM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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subliberal

Joined 2026/08/25
Visited 2026/10/09

Status: user

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Vance says Microsoft, Adobe barred from sponsoring H-1B workers for green cards politi.co/4zmLlD8

[image or embed]

-- Politico (@politico.com) 11:28 AM Â· Oct 8, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

And yes, this is what I voted for.

#1 | Posted by subliberal at 2026-10-09 08:54 AM | Reply

First they came for the illegal aliens
Next they came for the legal aliens
Then they came for the naturalized citizens
Are they going to come for you next?

#2 | Posted by silentwalker at 2026-10-09 10:14 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

I guess the check from Microsoft didn't arrive.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-09 12:40 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Carnegie Endowment for International Peace: The Dark Side of the H-1B Dream

#4 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-10 10:46 AM | Reply

"The other firms being suspended from the program include Adobe, Capgemini, Cognizant, HCL, Infosys, Tata, and Wipro."

#5 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-10-10 11:11 AM | Reply

Yep. This move is just another shakedown by a criminal enterprise operating as a government, with power to cancel multi-million dollar contracts if the other party doesn't "agree" to the terms of said criminals ...

#6 | Posted by catdog at 2026-10-10 01:22 PM | Reply

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