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Saturday, November 07, 2026

The Best Post Election Analysis: By Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr: "Whether you think it was the right decision or not, the Iran War is largely what shifted voter sentiment and caused this wave, right? It jacked up the price of gas. That's the thing that people feel most immediately in their pockets, and it changed their minds."

Posted by subliberal at 11:30 AM | 18 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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subliberal

Joined 2026/08/25
Visited 2026/11/06

Status: user

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Trump claims he struck Iran last night, but "it was just a minor attack, it wasn't a war ... this isn't really war ... war would be the second world war"

[image or embed]

-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 8:33 AM Â· Nov 3, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"Whether you think it was the right decision or not, the Iran War is largely what shifted voter sentiment and caused this wave, right?"

For me it was more about ICE.
I'm used to people like Boaz killing the ---------- over there.
But we don't need that on our streets.
Plus, people who look a lot like Boaz already do that to each other on our streets, and Boaz praises the Second Amendment every time it happens.
But enough about Boaz!

ICE has a whole aspect about it that people don't really talk about. Not the crying about the poor illegals dying in camps because ICE refuses to give them meds. Trump doesn't care about deporting illegal immigrants. It's not why he's doing sending them to camps. If he cared about deporting them, he'd be deporting them, not sending them to camps. The primary purpose of the camps has nothing to do with illegal immigrants.

The actual reason detainees are being sent to the camps?
It puts hundreds of billions of dollars of taxpayer dollars into the pockets of Republican "Law and Order" fascist cronies.

Corruption up and down, including the Iran War, is why normal people think Trump and the Republicans are the worst bunch of crooks that have ever governed this nation in our lifetimes, and possibly ever.

#1 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-06 05:56 PM | Reply

It was 100% the price of gas.

That's it.

The war was a stupid decision. It's been extremely expensive and completely pointless. But that didn't shift anyone's mind on who to vote for.

#2 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-11-06 06:03 PM | Reply

The price of groceries didn't help either.

#3 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-06 07:23 PM | Reply

As a Muslim my worldview is definitely skewed, but if I try to look at things objectively, I can still link everything back to Palestine.

#4 | Posted by ExpectingReign at 2026-11-06 07:34 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

The tariffs and war with Iran were absolutely self-inflicted wounds.

Who ever would a thunk these two policies wouldn't work out?

After 250 years of international trade, millions of dollars in simulating war with Iran and the massive Iraq debacle, Trump should've known better.

Well, American voters remember. Quite clearly, it seems.

#5 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-11-06 07:44 PM | Reply

I am sure grateful that these 100% fools, "TrackAIPAC," had absolutely ZERO effect in Texas ...

.
click images above for larger view (opens in a new window)
'Twas a GREAT night last night in Texas ...

... in spite of the "TrackAIPAC" political idiots (and obvious posterior kissing here and here) and their equally-insipid, posterior kissing sycophants.

** FUNNY **

#6 | Posted by A_Friend at 2026-11-06 07:46 PM | Reply

I am sure grateful that these 100% fools, "TrackAIPAC," had absolutely ZERO effect in Georgia ...

.
click images above for larger view (opens in a new window)
'Twas a GREAT night November 3rd ...

... in spite of the "TrackAIPAC" political idiots (and obvious posterior kissing here and here) and their equally-insipid, posterior kissing sycophants.

** FUNNY **

#7 | Posted by A_Friend at 2026-11-06 07:46 PM | Reply

Perfidy and Murder are real Crimes.

Lack of National HONOR is a Stain that doesn't fade.

The Corruption of Mind involved Repelled many people even if they didn't acknowledge it Conciously.

This,combined with high Costs, caused directly by these Crimes gave an Impetus to get the parties involved out of Power.

In a Parliamentary System Trump would already be gone.....

It's Easier to say High Gas Prices,but that's not entirely so.

#8 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-11-06 09:37 PM | Reply

As a Muslim my worldview is definitely skewed, but if I try to look at things objectively, I can still link everything back to Palestine.

#4 | Posted by ExpectingReign at 2026-11-06 07:34 PM | Reply | Flag: Palestine and zero universal healthcare in US

Amerikkka sits in a fairly tight Venn diagram of countries that both 1) oppose Palestinian statehood; 2) and do not have universal healthcare for its residents.


#9 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-11-06 10:04 PM | Reply

I am sure grateful that these 100% fools, "TrackAIPAC," had absolutely ZERO effect in Texas ...

.
click images above for larger view (opens in a new window)
'Twas a GREAT night November 3rd in Texas ...

... in spite of the "TrackAIPAC" political idiots (and obvious posterior kissing here and here) and their equally-insipid, posterior kissing sycophants.

** FUNNY **

#10 | Posted by A_Friend at 2026-11-06 10:16 PM | Reply

I am sure grateful that these 100% fools, "TrackAIPAC," had absolutely ZERO effect in Georgia ...

.
click images above for larger view (opens in a new window)
'Twas a GREAT night November 3rd ...

... in spite of the "TrackAIPAC" political idiots (and obvious posterior kissing here and here) and their equally-insipid, posterior kissing sycophants.

** FUNNY **

#11 | Posted by A_Friend at 2026-11-06 10:16 PM | Reply

I'm not privy to any of that...intelligence.
Don Jr.

A broken clock...

#12 | Posted by TFDNihilist at 2026-11-07 07:13 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

Trump doesn't care about deporting illegal immigrants.

Did you ever utter the words "Obama doesnt care about deporting illegal immigrants"?

If you didnt, you are a hypocrite.

#13 | Posted by subliberal at 2026-11-07 07:16 AM | Reply

As usual, the pea-brained midget subhuman ignores the fat bald pedo covering up his child rape, ignores the destruction of the White House, the lies about the Reflecting Pool, the cruelty and illegality of ice, and the ridiculous on again, off again, in again tariffs. You're a fucking dumbass.

#14 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-07 10:26 AM | Reply

"Trump doesn't care about deporting illegal immigrants"

He cares about hurting people broadly, and certain minorities specifically, because this is one means towards self-aggrandizement.

Really? After all this time, we don't know what Donald Trump cares about?

#15 | Posted by Zed at 2026-11-07 10:34 AM | Reply

Donald Trump just declared those tacky Hobby Lobby gold ornaments he glued on himself a national monument.

After all this time, we don't know what Donald Trump cares about? Really?

#16 | Posted by Zed at 2026-11-07 10:35 AM | Reply

"He cares about hurting people broadly, and certain minorities specifically, because this is one means towards self-aggrandizement."

Sure. But he doesn't work for free.

ICE, in Trump's second term, serves as a money laundering operation.

The Brownshirts out there killing Americans are his Useful Idiots.

#17 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-07 12:18 PM | Reply

@#17 ... He cares about hurting people broadly ...

Pres Trump seems to revel in his policy of cruelty.

#18 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-07 02:36 PM | Reply

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