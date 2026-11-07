The Best Post Election Analysis: By Trump Jr.

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Saturday, November 07, 2026
Donald Trump Jr: "Whether you think it was the right decision or not, the Iran War is largely what shifted voter sentiment and caused this wave, right? It jacked up the price of gas. That's the thing that people feel most immediately in their pockets, and it changed their minds."
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