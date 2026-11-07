The Best Post Election Analysis: By Trump Jr.

"Whether you think it was the right decision or not, the Iran War is largely what shifted voter sentiment and caused this wave, right?"



For me it was more about ICE.

I'm used to people like Boaz killing the ---------- over there.

But we don't need that on our streets.

Plus, people who look a lot like Boaz already do that to each other on our streets, and Boaz praises the Second Amendment every time it happens.

But enough about Boaz!



ICE has a whole aspect about it that people don't really talk about. Not the crying about the poor illegals dying in camps because ICE refuses to give them meds. Trump doesn't care about deporting illegal immigrants. It's not why he's doing sending them to camps. If he cared about deporting them, he'd be deporting them, not sending them to camps. The primary purpose of the camps has nothing to do with illegal immigrants.



The actual reason detainees are being sent to the camps?

It puts hundreds of billions of dollars of taxpayer dollars into the pockets of Republican "Law and Order" fascist cronies.



Corruption up and down, including the Iran War, is why normal people think Trump and the Republicans are the worst bunch of crooks that have ever governed this nation in our lifetimes, and possibly ever.