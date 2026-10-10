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Saturday, October 10, 2026

Legendary Bears Head Coach Mike Ditka Dies

Mike Ditka, the Hall of Fame tight end who played on the Bears' 1963 NFL championship team and coached the team to its only Super Bowl championship after the 1985 season, has died. He was 86.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 09:30 AM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/10

Status: user

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Da Coach was not only an icon in Chicago, but the entire football world. Our thoughts are with Mike Ditka's family, friends, and Bears fans today. May his memory be a blessing.

[image or embed]

-- Governor JB Pritzker (@govpritzker.illinois.gov) 11:30 AM Â· Oct 9, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"Da Bears!"

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RIP

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-09 12:37 PM | Reply

I was at that Super Bowl in '86. Crazy exciting to be there, until the game sucked.

I remember seeing Mayor Harold Washington walking into the game ahead of me. Big smiles all around.

RIP

#2 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-09 02:10 PM | Reply

chicago.suntimes.com

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-09 06:37 PM | Reply

#2 Guy's a dick for not giving the ball to Walter Payton on the goal line...

#4 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-09 06:45 PM | Reply

What, so he could've been triple-teamed and stopped short?

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-09 10:55 PM | Reply

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