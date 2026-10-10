Legendary Bears Head Coach Mike Ditka Dies

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Saturday, October 10, 2026
Mike Ditka, the Hall of Fame tight end who played on the Bears' 1963 NFL championship team and coached the team to its only Super Bowl championship after the 1985 season, has died. He was 86.
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