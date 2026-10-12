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Monday, October 12, 2026

Trump Stabbed Ukraine in the Back for 12 Hours of Diesel

The big news on U.S. foreign policy was that Trump announced that he was buying 300,000 tons of Russian diesel.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 09:31 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/12

Status: user

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Zelenskyy issues a statement responding to Trump's deal with Putin to lift sanctions to purchase Russian oil and diesel.

[image or embed]

-- Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 3:35 PM Â· Oct 9, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"Really?"

Yes, really. And he would have done it for much less... a night alone with Vlad and he would nuked Ukraine himself.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-12 12:36 PM | Reply

Trump sucks Putin's ass

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-12 02:25 PM | Reply

Several Republicans turn on Pedo 47 over diesel deal with Russia's Putin

www.usatoday.com

#3 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-12 03:16 PM | Reply

#4 | Posted by C0RI0LANUS at 2026-10-13 01:24 AM | Reply

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