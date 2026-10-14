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Wednesday, October 14, 2026

Americans' Confidence in Food Safety Drops to New Low

Americans' confidence that food sold at most grocery stores is safe to eat has fallen to its lowest level Gallup has recorded, with 65% now very or somewhat confident.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 07:32 AM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/13

Status: user

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* Americans' Confidence in Food Safety Drops to New Low @gallup.com news.gallup.com/poll/715430/ ...

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-- Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla.bsky.social) 8:46 AM Â· Oct 13, 2026

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Americans' confidence that food sold at most grocery stores is safe to eat has fallen to its lowest level Gallup has recorded, with 65% now very or somewhat confident.

Explosive Trumporrhea did that.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-13 12:04 PM | Reply

Thanks a racoon penis eating heroin addict.

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-13 03:30 PM | Reply

MAGA folk should be required to read "The Jungle" by Upton Sinclair. Heroin Bob should also be required to read it. Der Dotard, well, he cannot be expected to read anything other than today's "Ziggy"...

#3 | Posted by catdog at 2026-10-14 08:17 AM | Reply

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