Trump's Attacks on Voting Raise Fears He Will Try to Challenge Midterm Results

All sentient beings know that Der Dotard will have his lawyer Todd "NOT Toad" Blanche running hither and yon filing suits contesting every election result, no matter the margin of victory. In many cases, the challenge will be for elections where the margin of victory will be beyond the threshold for automatic recounting. Of course, no offer of compensation for recounts will be made, so nearly all such situations will be ignored by election officials. And no proof will be offered for claims of misdeeds on the part of election officials, even GOP officials. It will be a clusterF so long as credence is given to these spurious claims.



The result will be plenty of work for lawyers, overwhelmed courts, and a lot of embarrassed MAGA folk when they find they cannot BS their way to victory at the polls...