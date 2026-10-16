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Friday, October 16, 2026

Trump's Attacks on Voting Raise Fears He Will Try to Challenge Midterm Results

Election officials say they worry the administration could use its own unsubstantiated claims to contest the vote in November.

Posted by retort at 01:28 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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Were the Trump administration to allege fraud in the midterms, compliant local officials could try to seize ballots or voting machines -- as was attempted in the 2020 presidential election. Read the latest analysis by Bruce Stokes on the 2026 US midterms for the autumn issue of @theworldtoday.org.

[image or embed]

-- The World Today (@theworldtoday.org) 3:55 AM Â· Oct 14, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Of course he will.

But Lazy Donald appears to be showing up. It looks like a rear guard action from a man who couldn't vet a Press Secretary.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-16 02:15 PM | Reply

I'm not sure how a generally enraged electorate will react to such banana state hissy fits.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-16 02:17 PM | Reply

All sentient beings know that Der Dotard will have his lawyer Todd "NOT Toad" Blanche running hither and yon filing suits contesting every election result, no matter the margin of victory. In many cases, the challenge will be for elections where the margin of victory will be beyond the threshold for automatic recounting. Of course, no offer of compensation for recounts will be made, so nearly all such situations will be ignored by election officials. And no proof will be offered for claims of misdeeds on the part of election officials, even GOP officials. It will be a clusterF so long as credence is given to these spurious claims.

The result will be plenty of work for lawyers, overwhelmed courts, and a lot of embarrassed MAGA folk when they find they cannot BS their way to victory at the polls...

#3 | Posted by catdog at 2026-10-16 02:26 PM | Reply

Him attacking the mid term results is guaranteed.

He's a frigging whiny ass sore loser who does not have the intellectual maturity to admit defeat.

He is a litmus test of just how stupid Americans has become and the news is pathetic.

#4 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-16 02:27 PM | Reply

He should ask himself one question - Am I bulletproof?

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-16 03:32 PM | Reply

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