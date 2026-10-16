Trump Allies Ousted and Under Pressure Weeks before Midterms

|
Friday, October 16, 2026
As President Donald Trump heads into the final stretch before November's midterm elections, more and more of his administration's officials have either been ousted or are under mounting scrutiny.
|
More
Alternate links: Google News | Twitter
Comments
Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.
Home |
Breaking News |
Comments |
User Blogs |
Stats |
Back Page |
RSS Feed |
RSS Spec |
DMCA Compliance |
Privacy
Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy