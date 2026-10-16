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Friday, October 16, 2026

Trump Allies Ousted and Under Pressure Weeks before Midterms

As President Donald Trump heads into the final stretch before November's midterm elections, more and more of his administration's officials have either been ousted or are under mounting scrutiny.

Posted by LegallyYourDead at 08:31 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LegallyYourDead

Joined 2020/11/09
Visited 2026/10/16

Status: user

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Donald Trump is reportedly considering replacing Susie Wiles. trib.al/7AMYWd5

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-- The New Republic (@newrepublic.com) 4:31 PM Â· Oct 15, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Hegseth should be fired too after he embarrassed the country by trying to add us to the group of nations that still perform public executions. Well after that and several other well documented reasons.

#1 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-10-16 05:15 PM | Reply

"Out"ed would be as plausible a headline.

#2 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-16 08:56 PM | Reply

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