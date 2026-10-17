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Saturday, October 17, 2026

Russian Bots Manipulate View Counts on Fake Videos Ahead of US Midterms

State-backed Matryoshka campaign targeting Democrats inflates view counts of fabricated stories, creating illusion of popularity.

Posted by retort at 02:26 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

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Zelensky on bombing the Russian data centers: "It's pretty clear where the bots were coming from."

[image or embed]

-- The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 1:24 PM Â· Oct 12, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

And people wonder why DJT is paying Vlad off with diesel deals.

Putin has always been his best Campaign asset.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-17 02:56 PM | Reply

[jidf.jpg]

#2 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-10-17 03:13 PM | Reply

#2

For when you have nada to defend your traitor President.

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-17 03:34 PM | Reply

#2

I wish Zelenskyy would get the bot farm this taint is originating from.

#4 | Posted by Whatsleft at 2026-10-17 05:38 PM | Reply

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