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Saturday, October 17, 2026

Europe Reckons with a World Where Trump is Now Helping Putin

In the span of a week, Trump has trashed years of energy sanctions on the Kremlin, pressured Kyiv to quit bombing Russian oil refineries and suggested Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy was an illegitimate leader -- echoing Moscow's propaganda.

Posted by retort at 03:04 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

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To protect his Russian diesel deal, he appears to be withholding vital military intelligence

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-- The Economist (@economist.com) 3:30 PM Â· Oct 14, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

How would DR react to No Elections for years? So why the goatse for z-ski?

#1 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-10-17 03:12 PM | Reply

#1

Zelenskyy is acting within the confines of the Ukrainian Constitution. Trump is a traitor.

#2 | Posted by Whatsleft at 2026-10-17 04:50 PM | Reply

Now? He's been a fucking traitor since DAY ONE

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-17 05:25 PM | Reply

#1 | Posted by john_savage2

You'd like us all to find out, wouldn't you, you fucking cocksucking MAGAT FAGAT

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-17 05:25 PM | Reply

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