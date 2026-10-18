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Sunday, October 18, 2026

Trump Faults Aides as Republican Midterm Prospects Dim

President Donald Trump is blaming senior aides and political operatives for a faltering midterm strategy ...

Posted by LampLighter at 02:31 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/18

Status: user

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Donald Trump is reportedly considering replacing Susie Wiles. trib.al/7AMYWd5

[image or embed]

-- The New Republic (@newrepublic.com) 4:31 PM Â· Oct 15, 2026

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More from the article ...

... Trump is not on the November 3 ballot but repeatedly tells supporters to pretend that he is, hoping to mobilize voters who might otherwise skip the election. He has embarked on a frenetic campaign schedule while largely avoiding acknowledging his own role in shaping the strategy and how his unpopularity is weighing on Republican candidates in competitive races.

Much of the friction has centered on James Blair, the longtime aide who runs Trump's super PAC MAGA Inc., and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, who until now had largely escaped criticism. Trump has faulted Blair's handling of campaign funds, while some White House officials and allies have questioned Wiles' oversight of the political operation.

As Trump questions why campaign spending has failed to improve Republican polling numbers, his advisers are also blaming one another. Wiles has pointed to Blair, while Blair has faulted the White House legislative affairs team, one of the people said.

"What's really happening is a circular firing squad," the person said.

Opinion polls suggest Democrats will win the House of Representatives, while the Senate remains too close to call. Losing the House would hamper Trump's legislative agenda in the final two years of his term and give Democrats subpoena power to investigate his administration.

Trump defended Wiles on Friday, calling her "smart" and "tough" and saying she would remain in her job. "Susie is here, and she's going to be here for a long time," he said.

White House spokesman Davis Ingle rejected the sources' characterization, saying they were "armchair experts peddling their baseless speculation." Wiles did not respond to a request for comment. ...



#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-17 06:59 PM | Reply

@#1 ... Trump defended Wiles on Friday, calling her "smart" and "tough" and saying she would remain in her job. "Susie is here, and she's going to be here for a long time," he said. ...

Trump showers Katie Zacharia with praise after she bombs first press briefing (October 13, 2026)
www.irishstar.com

... President Donald Trump showered his new press secretary, Katie Zacharia, with praise after her disastrous first press briefing on Tuesday morning.

A gaggle of reporters asked the president what he thought of Zacharia's performance as he prepared to board Marine One on his way to a rally in Alaska.

His verdict? Zacharia did well. "I thought she did very good," he said. "I thought she was very good." ...


#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-17 07:03 PM | Reply

I'll bet there are no mirrors in the White House.

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-18 11:47 AM | Reply

It's all about him until the Clown Car goes over the cliff... then it's the Aide's Fault.

This is they guy our Trumpers here are so damn proud of.

#4 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-18 03:29 PM | Reply

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