Trump Faults Aides as Republican Midterm Prospects Dim

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Much of the friction has centered on James Blair, the longtime aide who runs Trump's super PAC MAGA Inc., and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles, who until now had largely escaped criticism. Trump has faulted Blair's handling of campaign funds, while some White House officials and allies have questioned Wiles' oversight of the political operation.



As Trump questions why campaign spending has failed to improve Republican polling numbers, his advisers are also blaming one another. Wiles has pointed to Blair, while Blair has faulted the White House legislative affairs team, one of the people said.



"What's really happening is a circular firing squad," the person said.



Opinion polls suggest Democrats will win the House of Representatives, while the Senate remains too close to call. Losing the House would hamper Trump's legislative agenda in the final two years of his term and give Democrats subpoena power to investigate his administration.



Trump defended Wiles on Friday, calling her "smart" and "tough" and saying she would remain in her job. "Susie is here, and she's going to be here for a long time," he said.



White House spokesman Davis Ingle rejected the sources' characterization, saying they were "armchair experts peddling their baseless speculation." Wiles did not respond to a request for comment. ...