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Monday, October 19, 2026

Trump Can't Stop Praising Men's Bodies

"The message delivered by a president during a high-stakes midterm campaign can be critical," the New York Times reports.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 08:33 AM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/19

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

www.nytimes.com/2026/10/17/u ...

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-- Aaron Sojourner (@aaronsojourner.org) 2:44 PM Â· Oct 18, 2026

Now that the Times has written up Trump's late life coming out I'm remembering that it began with his soliloquy about what he shared with Luciano Pavarotti. www.nytimes.com/2026/10/17/u ...

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-- Josh Marshall (@joshtpm.bsky.social) 9:00 AM Â· Oct 18, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

... "But in a puzzling approach, at some recent rallies he has instead started his often-meandering remarks by effusing about the physical appearances of other men and, more rarely, finding fault with them." ...

So many questions ...

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-18 12:41 AM | Reply

Trump: I stood right over here and I examined his ass. I never did that. No, I never did that with a man before. I examined his ass; my hand is still recovering.

www.reddit.com

#2 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-18 10:21 AM | Reply

The man has homoerotic preoccupations.

Anything else need be said?

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-18 10:49 AM | Reply

Pretty common for Republicans to think about men's bodies. Out loud. A lot. Right here on the Drudge Retort.

#4 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-18 10:52 AM | Reply

Aaron Rupar
@atrupar
Lincoln: "This nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom"

Kennedy: "Ask not what your country can do for you"

Reagan: "Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!"

Trump: "I examined his ass"

#5 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-18 11:05 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

Speaking of Trump and his thang about the guys ...

How's his Operation Epstein Coverup coming along?

If that doesn't hold, he might end up giving public---------- performances during halftime at men's athletic events as a distraction.

#6 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-18 01:32 PM | Reply

"I licked his taint. It tasted like a Big Mac"

#7 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-18 04:09 PM | Reply

Another mini-stroke is going to have pedo 47 praising the taste of Putin's-----------.

#8 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-19 10:56 AM | Reply

Typical MAGAt.

x.com

#9 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-19 12:33 PM | Reply

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