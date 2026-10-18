Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Sunday, October 18, 2026

Texas Considering Selling a Beloved State Park to Elon Musk's SpaceX, Sources Say

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission was scheduled to discuss selling Boca Chica State Park, Texas Monthly has learned.

Posted by retort at 08:06 AM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

MORE STORIES

It Was Elon Musk All Along (0 comments) ...

Texas Considering Selling a Beloved State Park to Elon Musk's SpaceX, Sources Say (4 comments) ...

Europe Reckons with a World Where Trump is Now Helping Putin (9 comments) ...

Russian Bots Manipulate View Counts on Fake Videos Ahead of US Midterms (8 comments) ...

Russia Appears to Step Up Efforts to Influence U.S. Voters (3 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Exclusive: Sources familiar with internal discussions of the potential sale said Elon Musk's SpaceX is the prospective buyer and confirmed that the 1,300-acre property in question is Boca Chica State Park, which is adjacent to Musk's burgeoning Starbase facility, near Brownsville.

[image or embed]

-- Texas Monthly (@texasmonthly.bsky.social) 9:05 PM Â· Oct 16, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Texas may as well be selling its children as it would a state park. Perhaps it has been.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-18 08:20 AM | Reply

This is Lower Rio Grande Valley land that is preserved in this state park. This is a rare and disappearing ecological system. Apparently MAGA/GOP has as little use for it as it does Somalis.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-18 08:23 AM | Reply

All of which begs the question: Is there anything sacred or precious to MAGA? Anything they consider beautiful?

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-18 08:25 AM | Reply

Money in Trump's and Elon's pockets.....

#4 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-10-18 09:31 AM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort