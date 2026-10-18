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Sunday, October 18, 2026

MapQuest Adds Flock Camera Locations

Per MapQuest, its new tool will identify the locations of known outdoor surveillance cameras and plate readers from Motorola Solutions (Vigilant), Genetec, Axis Communications, Axon, Leonardo (ELSAG), Neology, Rekor, PlateSmart, Ubicquia, Verkada, and others.

Posted by lamplighter at 06:30 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/18

Status: user

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The MapQuest Renaissance Continues as the Platform Adds Flock Camera Locations gizmodo.com/the-mapquest ...

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-- Jennifer Ouellette (@jenlucpiquant.bsky.social) 1:53 PM Â· Oct 16, 2026

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More from the article ...

... The Surveillance Layer is available in the MapQuest app and can be activated with a toggle, the same approach the app uses to turn on overlays for traffic and reported road incidents.
The Roads Have Eyes! Turn on the Surveillance Layer in Map Options to see known license plate readers from Flock Safety, Motorola Solutions (Vigilant), Genetec, Axis Communications, Axon, Leonardo (ELSAG), Neology, Rekor, PlateSmart, Ubicquia, Verkada, and other outdoor surveillance cameras.

- - MapQuest (@mapquest.com) 2026-10-15T22:48:59.486Z


MapQuest's app has gotten shockingly popular over the last few months, despite otherwise being left for dead as a relic of the Web 1.0 era. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-18 02:29 PM | Reply

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