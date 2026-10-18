Poll: The GOP's Hopes of a Tax Cut Election Are Falling Flat

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But with less than three weeks until Election Day those hopes seem to be coming up short: New results from the POLITICO Poll show the sweeping tax and domestic policy package rammed through Congress by President Donald Trump and Republicans are not resonating with voters. Not even a rebranding of the "One Big Beautiful Bill" to "Working Families Tax Cuts" is turning things around.



In fact, fewer than one in 10 Americans name the tax cuts as among the biggest successes of Trump's second term. ...