Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Sunday, October 18, 2026

Poll: The GOP's Hopes of a Tax Cut Election Are Falling Flat

A new POLITICO Poll finds that even as Republicans promote their tax cuts and rebrand their megabill as "Working Families Tax Cuts," their message isn't breaking through.

Posted by lamplighter at 01:33 PM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

lamplighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/10/18

Status: user

MORE STORIES

The President as Chief Prosecutor (4 comments) ...

Trump Faults Aides as Republican Midterm Prospects Dim (4 comments) ...

MapQuest Adds Flock Camera Locations (1 comments) ...

Poll: The GOP's Hopes of a Tax Cut Election Are Falling Flat (9 comments) ...

Assurance Security Dashboard: October 2026 Patch Tuesday (1 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Administration delays release of IRS data showing impact of GOP tax cuts politi.co/4s0SDtK

[image or embed]

-- Politico (@politico.com) 4:46 AM Â· Oct 14, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

More from the article ...

... Republicans once thought tax cuts would save the midterms.

But with less than three weeks until Election Day those hopes seem to be coming up short: New results from the POLITICO Poll show the sweeping tax and domestic policy package rammed through Congress by President Donald Trump and Republicans are not resonating with voters. Not even a rebranding of the "One Big Beautiful Bill" to "Working Families Tax Cuts" is turning things around.

In fact, fewer than one in 10 Americans name the tax cuts as among the biggest successes of Trump's second term. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-17 08:11 PM | Reply

So, the Republicans are trying to cling to Pres Trump's multi-trillion-dollar tax cut for billionaires as something that might help them overcome, to be blunt, Pres Trump's affect upon the election?

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-17 08:13 PM | Reply

Everyone knows the ----------- party sucks billionaire ----.

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-17 10:52 PM | Reply

@#3 ... Everyone knows ...

When Pres Trump utters that phrase, I look at it in the same manner as the time when you utter that phrase.

Do try harder.


#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-17 11:06 PM | Reply

Most people know enough to realize any benefit they may have received from a tax cut has been far outweighed by Iran war inflation

#5 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-10-18 02:00 PM | Reply

Americans can't afford food. Soon most won't be able to afford healthcare.

2027 is going to get much worse for Americans thanks to that big beautiful tax cut republicans passed in 2025.

Republicans are morons. Too busy voting for culture wars instead of what's best for the nation.

#6 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-18 02:25 PM | Reply

" rebrand their megabill as "Working Families Tax Cuts,"

So ... they didn't change anything but the name, and thought Americans wouldn't notice.

It's not a bill for working families. It's a bill for rich folks.

#7 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-10-18 02:44 PM | Reply

If you are not in the top economic 1% kiss any hopes of a MEANINGFUL tax-cut goodbye. The Trump Administration and the GOP are by, for and through the super rich. The rest of us get to go ---- ourselves.

Good job MAGA. At least transexuals can't obtain medical treatment or participate in sports. Woo Hoo.

#8 | Posted by moder8 at 2026-10-18 03:06 PM | Reply

#4

Trump is a fucking traitor and a sellout to Russia. You try harder, pal.

#9 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-18 04:15 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort