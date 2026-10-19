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Monday, October 19, 2026

Hegseth Hit with Backlash after Air Force Commando Dies in Stadium Demo

An Air Force service member died after falling from the roof of the Alamodome during a pregame demonstration at a college football game in San Antonio on Saturday.

Posted by LegallyYourDead at 09:31 AM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LegallyYourDead

Joined 2020/11/09
Visited 2026/10/18

Status: user

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An Air Force service member died after falling from the roof of the Alamodome during a pregame demonstration at a college football game in San Antonio on Saturday.

[image or embed]

-- Raw Story (@rawstory.com) 1:30 PM Â· Oct 18, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Roofie Pete is getting inventive when it comes to offing suckers and losers.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-18 09:31 PM | Reply

He was going to hold a public execution one way or the other.

#2 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-10-19 09:46 AM | Reply

I thought commandos were supposed to be Ultimate Warriors.

This one was more of an Owen Hart.

#3 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-19 10:41 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

He'll be gone by January. He's becoming too much of a publicity liability.

#4 | Posted by Sezu at 2026-10-19 02:12 PM | Reply

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