Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Monday, October 19, 2026

Republican Candidate Suspends Campaign After Flipping Car

Shawn Oliver, the running mate of Massachusetts Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Minogue, suspended his campaign Sunday after he was arrested following a car crash.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 06:30 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/10/19

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Republican Candidate Suspends Campaign After Flipping Car (2 comments) ...

Secret pay-for-play text rocks Pedo 47’s White House (1 comments) ...

Bloated Rapist Comes To Russia’s Defense Again (4 comments) ...

Sweatshop Barbie-Slumlord Jared Albanian Resort Is Dead (3 comments) ...

Trump Can't Stop Praising Men's Bodies (9 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Shawn Oliver, the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor, has suspended his campaign after he was arrested Saturday in New Bedford on a charge of operating under the influence. The suspension of his campaign comes less than three weeks before the Nov. 3 general election.

[image or embed]

-- WBUR (@wbur.org) 6:15 AM Â· Oct 19, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

He should have bought one of Leon's flying cars.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-19 10:52 AM | Reply

I hope he got gobs of cash from MAGA Inc. and the Musk Defeat Fund first...

#2 | Posted by catdog at 2026-10-19 06:49 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort