Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Trump Tries to Ban Jack Smith Testimony in BBC Case

The BBC has subpoenaed Jack Smith as part of Trump's $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the media company.

Posted by Corky at 07:30 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/21

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Americans, This is Your Chance to Slap Down the Tech Broligarchs (13 comments) ...

GW's Brother Neil Votes for James Talarico for TX Senate (2 comments) ...

Pelosi Gets A Midterms White Powder Letter, One of Many (1 comments) ...

Vlad Agrees to Peace Talks, Then Missile Strikes Ukraine (3 comments) ...

Trump Tries to Ban Jack Smith Testimony in BBC Case (2 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

The BBC has subpoenaed Jack Smith as part of Trump's $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the media company. trib.al/rCJMvkw

[image or embed]

-- The New Republic (@newrepublic.com) 6:44 PM Â· Oct 19, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"In response, the BBC's attorneys wrote, "None of [Trump]'s arguments for blocking the deposition of Mr. Smith can withstand scrutiny," pointing out that Smith himself doesn't object to testifying in the deposition and that Trump still has to prove that "he did not foment or incite the January 6 Capitol riot," as he claims the BBC's documentary falsely implied.

"No one forced Plaintiff to file this lawsuit and to dispute that his speech on January 6 incited the violence that followed at the Capitol.

But as long as he chooses to maintain the case, he cannot commit the fundamental injustice of preventing the BBC from obtaining the evidence it needs to robustly defend itself on every element of his claim, including Plaintiff's burden to prove falsity," the BBC's lawyers wrote."

;;

"Oh, what the tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive" people into thinking 'we' didn't try to steal the 2020 Election.

And won't try again in the Midterms and 2028.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-20 09:55 PM | Reply

Oh that Trump. He is going to be trumped by Jack and the BBC.

#2 | Posted by Augustine at 2026-10-21 10:51 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort