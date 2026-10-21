Trump Tries to Ban Jack Smith Testimony in BBC Case

"In response, the BBC's attorneys wrote, "None of [Trump]'s arguments for blocking the deposition of Mr. Smith can withstand scrutiny," pointing out that Smith himself doesn't object to testifying in the deposition and that Trump still has to prove that "he did not foment or incite the January 6 Capitol riot," as he claims the BBC's documentary falsely implied.



"No one forced Plaintiff to file this lawsuit and to dispute that his speech on January 6 incited the violence that followed at the Capitol.



But as long as he chooses to maintain the case, he cannot commit the fundamental injustice of preventing the BBC from obtaining the evidence it needs to robustly defend itself on every element of his claim, including Plaintiff's burden to prove falsity," the BBC's lawyers wrote."



;;



"Oh, what the tangled web we weave when first we practice to deceive" people into thinking 'we' didn't try to steal the 2020 Election.



And won't try again in the Midterms and 2028.

