Americans, this is your chance to slap down the tech broligarchs

"The spiritually bereft rhetoric of AI, like so much tech rhetoric, insists that doing things is hard and we don't want to do hard things.



As the brilliant tech critic Sherry Turkle points out, AI as currently promoted and used threatens to "deskill" us both intellectually and emotionally, if we depend on it for a sycophantic pandering to our egos in place of the challenge of human relationships, if we make it do our mental labor for us.



Like physical strength, emotional and intellectual strength are achieved through efforts tech would like us to abandon in favor of outsourcing the work to their products.



A third new anti-AI organization, launched by longtime climate activist Phil Aroneanu, is called Irreplaceable.org, and while its main goal is to regulate AI, its premise is that we need to protect our incomes, our rights, our freedom, but also our humanity against the tech corporations pushing AI."



irreplaceable.org

