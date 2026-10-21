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Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Americans, This is Your Chance to Slap Down the Tech Broligarchs

Rebecca Solnit: The midterms will be a referendum on the GOP's alignment with tech overlords over the public they're meant to serve

Posted by Corky at 09:33 PM | 13 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/21

Status: user

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Americans, this is your chance to slap down the tech broligarchs

[image or embed]

-- The Guardian (@theguardian.com) 4:28 AM Â· Oct 21, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"The spiritually bereft rhetoric of AI, like so much tech rhetoric, insists that doing things is hard and we don't want to do hard things.

As the brilliant tech critic Sherry Turkle points out, AI as currently promoted and used threatens to "deskill" us both intellectually and emotionally, if we depend on it for a sycophantic pandering to our egos in place of the challenge of human relationships, if we make it do our mental labor for us.

Like physical strength, emotional and intellectual strength are achieved through efforts tech would like us to abandon in favor of outsourcing the work to their products.

A third new anti-AI organization, launched by longtime climate activist Phil Aroneanu, is called Irreplaceable.org, and while its main goal is to regulate AI, its premise is that we need to protect our incomes, our rights, our freedom, but also our humanity against the tech corporations pushing AI."

irreplaceable.org

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-20 10:34 PM | Reply

The Democrats would put an end to all of this - right???

#2 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-21 05:42 PM | Reply

Republicans will keep giving us more of this - right???

#3 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-21 05:50 PM | Reply

Republicans will keep giving us more of this - right???

#3 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-21 05:50 PM | Reply | Flag:

No one is going to stop the data centers. Not Democrats or Republicans. There's too much money at stake.

#4 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-21 06:17 PM | Reply

She just bought an $8.15 million dollar home. You really beleive shes going to stand in the way of billionaire tech bros if she gets elected in 2028?

www.politico.com

#5 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-21 06:24 PM | Reply

#5

You certainly wouldn't... their boots would always be spitshined around you.

#6 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-21 07:38 PM | Reply

You certainly wouldn't... their boots would always be spitshined around you.

#6 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-21 07:38 PM | Reply | Flag:

Awe, look at Special Ed. struggling to take up for Word Saladinator.

#7 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-21 07:47 PM | Reply

#8

Wise of you not to argue that Elon's Jackboots would stay super shiny around you.

#8 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-21 08:56 PM | Reply

No one is going to stop the data centers. Not Democrats or Republicans. There's too much money at stake.
#4 | Posted by lfthndthrds

Thanks, Capitalism!

#9 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-21 09:03 PM | Reply

"She just bought an $8.15 million dollar home. You really beleive shes going to stand in the way of billionaire tech bros if she gets elected in 2028?"

I think she'd do a better job than the guy with $1.3 billion real estate portfolio. By approximately that ratio. I expect that of any Democrat.

But I don't think she will run. I especially don't think she will win if she runs. Because she's a woman, and because she's black.

#10 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-21 09:07 PM | Reply

Michelle could prolly win against Vance or Rubio or DJT 3.O.

But she'd rather not have her daughters assassinated by rwing trash.

#11 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-21 09:14 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

-Because she's a woman, and because she's black

What is a woman?

And she ain't black...

#12 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-21 10:44 PM | Reply

"And she ain't black."

You got more questions but I tell ya, if you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black.
--Joe Biden

#13 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-21 10:59 PM | Reply

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