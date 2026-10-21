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Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Russian Satellite Makes a Menacing Approach to Another Craft in Orbit

Kenneth Chang: Although Kosmos 2612 is now backing away, the maneuver raised alarm bells for analysts who see it as part of a pattern of Russian aggression.

Posted by retort at 07:38 AM | 0 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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Russia's shadow war is taking place on land, in space, and, as a new book by columnist @elisabethbraw.bsky.social dramatically explains, it is increasingly taking place at the bottom of the sea. foreignpolicy.com/2026/10/16/u ...

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-- Foreign Policy (@foreignpolicy.com) 1:30 PM Â· Oct 19, 2026

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