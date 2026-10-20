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Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Zelensky Says Trump Risks 'Historic Mistake' If He Backs Russia

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine pressed Sunday for more information on possible restrictions to Starshield, a U.S.-provided satellite internet service used by the Ukrainian military.

Posted by retort at 08:58 AM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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-Trump just waived sanctions on Russia -Putin is pleased -Russia was never a hoax Q: "Is Trump now openly on Putin's side?" A: He always was.

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-- The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 7:38 AM Â· Oct 17, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"Russia was never a hoax"

Amen, and...

We always knew that.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-20 09:17 AM | Reply

The Orange Chomo is now openly working with Russia to support their illegal invasion of Ukraine, a nation we signed a treaty with to protect in the 1990's.

The Orange Chomo is a traitor to this nation, democracy, freedom and the world.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-20 09:42 AM | Reply

"Zelensky Says Trump Risks 'Historic Mistake' If He Backs Russia"

History doesn't mean anything if there is no future.

#3 | Posted by NerfHerder at 2026-10-20 09:56 AM | Reply

A one-year-old girl named Anhelina was killed in a Russian drone strike on a park in Nova Vodolaha, Ukraine, on October 19, 2026. The attack also resulted in the deaths of five other individuals, including two children, and injured at least 15 others.


A murdered one year old still strapped in her stroller is his legacy with his now blatant support for Putin against Ukraine.

Hell is too good for this traitor.

#4 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-20 10:05 AM | Reply

Just proves that a flailing despot will grab a hold of anything along the way during his slow-motion decent into hell.

#5 | Posted by NerfHerder at 2026-10-20 10:12 AM | Reply

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