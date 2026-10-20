A one-year-old girl named Anhelina was killed in a Russian drone strike on a park in Nova Vodolaha, Ukraine, on October 19, 2026. The attack also resulted in the deaths of five other individuals, including two children, and injured at least 15 others.







A murdered one year old still strapped in her stroller is his legacy with his now blatant support for Putin against Ukraine.



Hell is too good for this traitor.