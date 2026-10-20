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Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Donald Trump Is Learning That He Can't Steal This Election

Paul Blumenthal: All of the president's schemes have so far failed and his remaining tools are either illegal or implausible

Posted by retort at 10:20 AM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

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2026 midterms: 'Trump has many levers to disrupt the election, but far fewer means to turn defeat into victory'

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-- Le Monde in English (@english.lemonde.fr) 8:52 PM Â· Oct 14, 2026

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BREAKING NEWS: Trump finds out that you can't rape a steel voting booth when your dick is smaller and softer than a toadstool.

#1 | Posted by Nerfherder at 2026-10-20 10:28 AM | Reply

"I have been through every scenario and they all fall down at some point," said Justin Levitt, a professor and election law expert at Loyola Marymount University. "There is one point at which every single one is not practically possible."

This is what I've been counting on from the start.

Now, what does concern me is what individual States can do.

Trump is serving as a decoy of sorts while the real work happens like this....

abcnews.com

#2 | Posted by eberly at 2026-10-20 10:39 AM | Reply

He can't steal the election?

his remaining tools are either illegal ...

So, then, he can steal the election.

The author is too shortsighted to understand, Trump has no problem doing what's illegal.

He's learned no one can stop him.

#3 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-20 11:37 AM | Reply

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