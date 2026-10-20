Donald Trump Is Learning That He Can't Steal This Election

"I have been through every scenario and they all fall down at some point," said Justin Levitt, a professor and election law expert at Loyola Marymount University. "There is one point at which every single one is not practically possible."



This is what I've been counting on from the start.



Now, what does concern me is what individual States can do.



Trump is serving as a decoy of sorts while the real work happens like this....



abcnews.com