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Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Trump Offers $30K for Tips Exposing Government Fraud

Trump and Vance are announcing Tuesday a $25 million program that offers up to $30,000 for tips from the public that exposes significant government fraud.

Posted by retort at 10:55 AM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

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Poll finds 66% of Americans think Trump is using position for monetary gain as his approval rating hits a new low[image or embed]

-- Guardian US (@us.theguardian.com) 5:08 PM Â· Oct 19, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

If I turn Donald in, do I still get $30 K?

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-20 10:59 AM | Reply

I'm turning in his entire administration

#2 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-10-20 11:13 AM | Reply

$30 mil for turning in Felon Musk?

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-20 11:20 AM | Reply

I have a couple of tips....



#4 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-20 11:22 AM | Reply

Trump is just going to report a bunch of government workers that he doesn't like and pocket the $25M for himself.

#5 | Posted by MBlue at 2026-10-20 11:24 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

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