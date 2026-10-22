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Thursday, October 22, 2026

Trump Ties Camp Lejeune Water Contamination to Midterms

Trump also tied his promise to resolve the remaining claims to the outcome of next month's midterm elections, telling the crowd that Republicans must retain control of Congress. "If we don't win, there's no money," he said. "If we do win, you're getting it. It's gonna be finally over with that nightmare that's been going on for so many years. We will never abandon the heroes who served America."

Posted by qcp at 11:32 AM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/10/22

Status: user

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Trump on Camp Lejeune water contamination claims: "If we win the House and Senate, I am directing the Department of Justice to settle all remaining legitimate claims as soon as possible ... if we don't win, there's no money."

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-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 8:56 PM Â· Oct 20, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Trump is attempting to buy veterans with money they are owed anyway.

Scum. Filth. Skunk. Toad.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-21 10:05 AM | Reply

"If we don't win, there's no money," he said. "If we do win, you're getting it.

8 U.S. Code 597 - Expenditures to influence voting
U.S. Code
Notes
prev | next
Whoever makes or offers to make an expenditure to any person, either to vote or withhold his vote, or to vote for or against any candidate; and

Whoever solicits, accepts, or receives any such expenditure in consideration of his vote or the withholding of his vote"

Shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both; and if the violation was willful, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than two years, or both.

(June 25, 1948, ch. 645, 62 Stat. 721; Pub. L. 103"322, title XXXIII, 330016(1)(H), Sept. 13, 1994, 108 Stat. 2147; Pub. L. 104"294, title VI, 601(a)(12), Oct. 11, 1996, 110 Stat. 3498.)

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-21 10:26 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

He thinks veterans are stupid.

Veterans should be pissed at being toyed with like this.

I know I am. And I voted accordingly.

#3 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-22 12:26 PM | Reply

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