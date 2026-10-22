Trump Ties Camp Lejeune Water Contamination to Midterms

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Thursday, October 22, 2026
Trump also tied his promise to resolve the remaining claims to the outcome of next month's midterm elections, telling the crowd that Republicans must retain control of Congress. "If we don't win, there's no money," he said. "If we do win, you're getting it. It's gonna be finally over with that nightmare that's been going on for so many years. We will never abandon the heroes who served America."
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