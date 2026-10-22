Putin Agrees to Peace Talks, Then Missiles Strike Ukraine

"The Kremlin adviser was clearly unimpressed by what he heard.



"In terms of resolving the Ukraine crisis, there wasn't much there that was useful," commented Ushakov.



Later Russian state TV asked him about the prospects for peace.



"I don't know how close we are getting," Yuri Ushakov said, "but things are moving in that direction."



All rather vague.



It seems that President Putin doesn't feel under pressure right now to end the war.



He knows that Ukraine's air defences are under severe strain.



He knows that winter is coming and may well view the cold weather as an opportunity to pound Ukraine into submission.



He knows, too, that there is a US president in the White House who clearly wants a bigger, better, more profitable relationship with Moscow."



[[



"A Putin-Zelensky-Trump trilateral may not be imminent.



But in China next month a meeting between Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping may well take place on the fringes of the Apec summit.



Some commentators here are already dubbing it "The New Yalta" - a reference to the Yalta Conference of 1945, where Stalin, Churchill and Roosevelt met to plan the political and territorial reorganisation of post-war Europe.



"Russia, China and the United States are the only superpowers right now in the world," Evgeny Popov says. "Of course, it will be good for the entire world if our leaders meet in China."



After nearly five years of war, that would put Vladimir Putin exactly where he wants to be - at the top table of global politics."



from the thread link



'Putin's Poodle' is just one of the names DJT will be remembered for.

