Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Thursday, October 22, 2026

Putin Agrees to Peace Talks, Then Missiles Strike Ukraine

Ukraine's capital has come under a new missile attack, hours after Russia said it was "ready in principle" to resume peace talks and the US president said the world was "the closest we've been" to ending the war.

Posted by Corky at 09:33 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/22

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Nancy Pelosi's Office Latest Recipient of Letter Containing White Powder (5 comments) ...

Putin Agrees to Peace Talks, Then Missiles Strike Ukraine (4 comments) ...

Actor Tom Skerritt Dies at Age 93 (4 comments) ...

Republican Neil Bush Votes for James Talarico for TX Senate (8 comments) ...

Judge Orders Trump Deposition in His BBC Defamation Case (4 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Vladimir Putin is a war criminal. He's responsible for killing over 150,000 Ukrainians -- including more than 15,000 civilians -- and the murder of political opponents & dissidents. Â Witkoff & Trump's bootlicking is an embarrassment to our country.

[image or embed]

-- Senator Chris Van Hollen (@vanhollen.senate.gov) 7:08 PM Â· Oct 21, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"Speaking on Wednesday, Trump said:

"The other day I was talking to Vladimir Putin about settling his war with Ukraine, which I think we're getting closer to, by the way, maybe now the closest we've been."

Ushakov also told reporters that Putin reiterated to Witkoff that Russian troops were advancing everywhere across the vast front line and had a "strategic initiative".

Ukraine and its European allies have disputed Putin's claim, pointing to a virtual stalemate on the front.

On Wednesday, Zelensky said he would accept a deal that would freeze the war along the current front line."

;;

If Vlad weren't targeting and killing civilians, he wouldn't be Vlad.

It's been his MO for decade; massacre the civilians first.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-21 09:03 PM | Reply

"The Kremlin adviser was clearly unimpressed by what he heard.

"In terms of resolving the Ukraine crisis, there wasn't much there that was useful," commented Ushakov.

Later Russian state TV asked him about the prospects for peace.

"I don't know how close we are getting," Yuri Ushakov said, "but things are moving in that direction."

All rather vague.

It seems that President Putin doesn't feel under pressure right now to end the war.

He knows that Ukraine's air defences are under severe strain.

He knows that winter is coming and may well view the cold weather as an opportunity to pound Ukraine into submission.

He knows, too, that there is a US president in the White House who clearly wants a bigger, better, more profitable relationship with Moscow."

[[

"A Putin-Zelensky-Trump trilateral may not be imminent.

But in China next month a meeting between Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping may well take place on the fringes of the Apec summit.

Some commentators here are already dubbing it "The New Yalta" - a reference to the Yalta Conference of 1945, where Stalin, Churchill and Roosevelt met to plan the political and territorial reorganisation of post-war Europe.

"Russia, China and the United States are the only superpowers right now in the world," Evgeny Popov says. "Of course, it will be good for the entire world if our leaders meet in China."

After nearly five years of war, that would put Vladimir Putin exactly where he wants to be - at the top table of global politics."

from the thread link

'Putin's Poodle' is just one of the names DJT will be remembered for.

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-21 09:11 PM | Reply

They are learning.

#3 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-10-21 10:38 PM | Reply

Pres Putin seems to view any efforts towards peace by Ukraine or the US as an indication of his strength.

imo, the solution to resolve Pres Putin's unprovoked invasion of a sovereign Ukraine is to show Pres Putin that he is losing.

That goal is most definitely not accomplished by telling Pres Putin that he is a humanitarian.


I mean, friggin' wow.

That's the way for the US to bow down and kiss Pres Putin's toes.


imo, of course.


#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-22 11:10 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort