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Friday, October 23, 2026

Trump Tries to Sway Voters with Threat to Veterans

Donald Trump said he would settle cases of water contamination at a military base, but only if Republicans win in the midterms.

Posted by Corky at 08:30 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/22

Status: user

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Trump on Camp Lejeune water contamination claims: "If we win the House and Senate, I am directing the Department of Justice to settle all remaining legitimate claims as soon as possible ... if we don't win, there's no money."

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-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 8:56 PM Â· Oct 20, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"But the president seemed perfectly willing to abandon veterans if he doesn't see the results he wants in the midterm elections."

"Making good on the government's promise wasn't the only thing Trump dangled in front of North Carolina voters:

The president also pledged that the Department of Defense would invest $1.5 billion to produce semiconductor chips in the state.

Trump made a similar promise that the DOD would invest $100 million in Kentucky to revitalize a drug manufacturing facility " but only if Republicans win the midterm elections.

It seems like a lot of money to be bandying about, considering that he still owes every American $5,000."

;;

Lying liar lies.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-22 11:11 AM | Reply

Under Title 18 U.S. Code 597, it is a serious federal crime to buy or sell votes. This means using money as an incentive to sway how a person votes or whether they vote. If you are convicted of this crime, you could face up to 2 years in federal prison.

Expenditures to Influence Voting - 18 U.S. Code 597
18 U.S. Code 597 makes it a federal crime to use expenditures to sway someone's vote.
18 U.S.C. 597 says, "Whoever makes or offers to make an expenditure to any person, either to vote or withhold his vote or to vote for or against any candidate; and

Whoever solicits, accepts, or receives any such expenditure in consideration of his vote or the withholding of his vote-

Shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both; and if the violation was willful, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than two years, or both."

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-22 11:21 AM | Reply

It's what we voted for.

#3 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-10-22 01:05 PM | Reply

The funny thing is that no one takes him serious but he will absolutely do this.

#4 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-22 07:20 PM | Reply

@2 I wish people would stop thinking piggy could break a law. he cannot. the Supreme Court said so.

#5 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-10-22 07:21 PM | Reply

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