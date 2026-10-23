Trump Tries to Sway Voters with Threat to Veterans

"But the president seemed perfectly willing to abandon veterans if he doesn't see the results he wants in the midterm elections."



"Making good on the government's promise wasn't the only thing Trump dangled in front of North Carolina voters:



The president also pledged that the Department of Defense would invest $1.5 billion to produce semiconductor chips in the state.



Trump made a similar promise that the DOD would invest $100 million in Kentucky to revitalize a drug manufacturing facility " but only if Republicans win the midterm elections.



It seems like a lot of money to be bandying about, considering that he still owes every American $5,000."



;;



Lying liar lies.