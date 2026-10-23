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Friday, October 23, 2026

Finland: Google Illegally Fells 250000 Trees for Data Center

Company ordered to stop work at two sites in country, which has found itself at forefront of tech firms' latest push.

Posted by qcp at 09:31 AM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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qcp

Joined 2007/07/05
Visited 2026/10/23

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

'Pure arrogance': anger in Finland as Google illegally fells 250,000 trees for datacentre

[image or embed]

-- The Guardian (@theguardian.com) 8:06 AM Â· Oct 22, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Thanks, Capitalism!

#1 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-22 01:53 PM | Reply

Didn't that CEO from Palantir just buy like 300,000 acres in Finland? I forget his name but he's the one with the ------ up, Fraggle Rock hair.

I have a feeling they're in for more of this.

#2 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-22 02:02 PM | Reply

Google doesn't care. They don't have to care.

Remember years ago when google used to use the saying, ~do no harm,~ and how ironic it sounded back then?


#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-22 02:28 PM | Reply

@#3 ... when google used to use the saying, ~do no harm,~ ...

My error.

The correct saying ...?

Don't be evil
en.wikipedia.org't_be_evil

... "Don't be evil" was formerly Google's motto, and a phrase used in Google's corporate code of conduct.[1][2][3][4]

One of Google's early uses of the motto was in the prospectus for its 2004 IPO. In 2015, following Google's corporate restructuring as a subsidiary of the conglomerate Alphabet Inc., Google's code of conduct continued to use its original motto, while Alphabet's code of conduct used the motto "Do the right thing".[5][6][7][1][8] In 2018, Google removed its original motto from the preface of its code of conduct but retained it in the last sentence.[9] ...


#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-22 08:49 PM | Reply

AI is moving fairly rapidly to a laptop near you... Big white elephants in the making... Remember Bill "nobody needs a personal computer".... what was a mainframe again?...

#5 | Posted by South_American at 2026-10-22 11:20 PM | Reply

claimed the company had acted "on the best understanding we had of the legislation at the time"

No, they didn't. These people are subhuman s*&^ interested only in one thing - profit.

#6 | Posted by jpw at 2026-10-23 11:54 AM | Reply

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