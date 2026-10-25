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Sunday, October 25, 2026

Serbia's Strongman Concedes Election Loss

Long-serving, Putin-backed strongman leader of Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic lost an election Sunday to a university student-led challenge.

Posted by retort at 08:35 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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Lula beats Bolsonaro in Brazil runoff, securing fourth presidential term

www.pbs.org

MAGA scumfux, was it rigged?

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-25 09:34 PM | Reply

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