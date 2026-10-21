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Wednesday, October 21, 2026

Meta Apologizes for Suspending 'No Kings' Instagram Account

Facebook's parent company Meta apologized Sunday for suspending the "No Kings" Instagram account, saying the suspension was caused by a high increase in traffic by bots.

Posted by retort at 09:54 AM | 6 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

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-- The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 11:57 PM Â· Oct 19, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

To little to late.

#1 | Posted by bat4255 at 2026-10-21 10:55 AM | Reply

Thanks, Capitalism!

#2 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-21 11:01 AM | Reply

No prob, and thanks for the note. Your apology will go hand in hand with our promise to punch in the face every other person we see wearing those Creep Glasses marketed by Meta. If we punch EVERY person wearing them, our bad!
--Americans sick of all things Zuckerberg

#3 | Posted by catdog at 2026-10-21 12:32 PM | Reply

Did they also try to sell the reporter a bridge in NY City?

What a load of crap.

#4 | Posted by qcp at 2026-10-21 01:09 PM | Reply

Fuck Canada and the UK!

No kings!

#5 | Posted by THEBULL at 2026-10-21 01:31 PM | Reply

Fuck Trump!

Fuck Republicans!

#6 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-21 02:11 PM | Reply

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