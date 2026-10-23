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Friday, October 23, 2026

Ramaswamy Destroys Own Campaign with Vile Ad

Rick Wilson: [A]nyone who spends enough years in edit bays learns that some ads come with the pin already pulled. You can feel it at the script stage. You can certainly see it in a focus group, if one uses such things to test ads now (I do not). The spot that was supposed to wound your opponent ends up telling voters something terrible about you, and once it's out there you can't call it back. Vivek Ramaswamy just made one of those.

Posted by retort at 01:31 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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Vivek Ramaswamy, at the last, has no decency.

[image or embed]

-- ElieNYC (@elienyc.bsky.social) 4:44 PM Â· Oct 21, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Good riddance to bad rubbish. This man no different than stinkerbellshrimptwatsubstupid and crew. He just has more money.

#1 | Posted by Angrydad at 2026-10-23 01:40 PM | Reply

How many times is this Ramaswamy guy determined to publicly humiliate himself?

#2 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-23 01:58 PM | Reply

Decomposing Orange Chomo Shrugs Off the Rape Charges Central to Amy Acton Ad Controversy

www.washingtonsun.com

#3 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-10-23 02:01 PM | Reply

I would have figured MAGATS would be turning out in huge support for Vivek's giving voice to a sex abuse enabler. I mean anyone who has voted for Trump has done the same thing Ramaswamy did with this ad.

#4 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-10-23 02:25 PM | Reply

I would have figured MAGATS would be turning out in huge support for Vivek's giving voice to a sex abuse enabler. I mean anyone who has voted for Trump has done the same thing Ramaswamy did with this ad.

#4 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce

They probably will. He will get his 30%, the Republican base will be thrilled about this and eager to vote for him.

But 30% doesn't win an election.

#5 | Posted by gtbritishskull at 2026-10-23 03:34 PM | Reply

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