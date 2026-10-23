Ramaswamy Destroys Own Campaign with Vile Ad

I would have figured MAGATS would be turning out in huge support for Vivek's giving voice to a sex abuse enabler. I mean anyone who has voted for Trump has done the same thing Ramaswamy did with this ad.



#4 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce



They probably will. He will get his 30%, the Republican base will be thrilled about this and eager to vote for him.



But 30% doesn't win an election.