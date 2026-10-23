Ramaswamy Destroys Own Campaign with Vile Ad

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Friday, October 23, 2026
Rick Wilson: [A]nyone who spends enough years in edit bays learns that some ads come with the pin already pulled. You can feel it at the script stage. You can certainly see it in a focus group, if one uses such things to test ads now (I do not). The spot that was supposed to wound your opponent ends up telling voters something terrible about you, and once it's out there you can't call it back. Vivek Ramaswamy just made one of those.
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