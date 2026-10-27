Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Federal Judge: Trump DOJ Unlawfully Fired Epstein Prosecutor

A judge ruled that the Department of Justice's firing of assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey in July 2025 was unlawful.

Posted by Corky at 12:33 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/10/26

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Neil Young Sues Trump Over Ohio Rally Song (2 comments) ...

Bolsonaro Flees to US After Election Loss, Travel Ban (4 comments) ...

Federal Judge: Trump DOJ Unlawfully Fired Epstein Prosecutor (3 comments) ...

Drinky Pete May Make Move to Become President (3 comments) ...

Drinky Pete May Make Move to Become President (0 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

NEW: A federal judge has now ruled that former SDNY prosecutor, Maurene Comey, was UNLAWFULLY fired by the Trump DOJ. He orders her retroactive reinstatement and back pay. Comey alleged in her lawsuit that she was fired for politically motivated reasons. www.cnbc.com/2026/10/26/m ...

[image or embed]

-- Katie Phang (@katiephang.bsky.social) 11:49 AM Â· Oct 26, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"Judge Jesse Furman ordered that Comey, who is the daughter of former FBI director James Comey, be retroactively reinstated to her job as an assistant United States attorney in the Southern District of New York.

The judge also ordered that she receive back pay from July 16 through December 20, 2025, when he inferred that Comey accepted another job, in the ruling in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

Furman, in his ruling for Maurene Comey in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, rejected the DOJ's arguments that then-Attorney General Pam Bondi could remove a federal prosecutor "at will" and without cause, and that current AG Todd Blanche could ratify that act after the fact.

Furman also rejected the DOJ's argument that even if the Civil Service Reform Act requires removal of a prosecutor for cause, an attorney general's firing of her constituted an implicit determination that she was removed "for such cause as will promote the efficiency of the service."

"The Court need not dwell long on Defendants' second statutory argument justifying
Comey's removal," Furman said, referring to that claim. "That is because the argument borders on frivolous."

The judge said the DOJ all but admitted that its argument that the attorney general had power to fire Comey under Article II of the Constitution sought "to overturn nearly two centuries of Supreme Court precedent."

"This Court, however, is bound to follow the Supreme Court's precedents unless and until the Supreme Court overturns them," Furman wrote."

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-10-26 02:04 PM | Reply

More from the cited article ...

... The judge noted that Comey was fired despite having had excellent performance reviews.

"Comey's supervisors and peers consistently lauded her work, describing her as a 'brilliant lawyer and a gifted supervisor,' 'the lawyer the office turns to when legal excellence is a must,' and 'an outstanding AUSA in every respect' with 'judgment, work product, and courtroom advocacy [that are] among the finest in the country,'" Furman wrote.

The DOJ admitted that Comey's termination "was not 'for cause' and was not based on her
performance," Furman noted.

In addition, the judge said, the DOJ's argument that Comey's termination was lawful ignored parts of the Civil Service Reform Act, which "required that Comey be given advance written notice (subject to certain exceptions not relevant here); 'a reasonable time' to respond orally and in writing; representation; and 'a written decision and the specific reasons therefor at the earliest practicable date.'"

"Defendants concede, as they must, that Comey was not afforded these procedural protections," the judge said.

Furman also said the DOJ all but admitted that its argument that the attorney general had power to fire Comey under Article II of the U.S. Constitution -- which establishes the executive branch of government -- sought "to overturn nearly two centuries of Supreme Court precedent." ...




#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-26 06:25 PM | Reply

Hence the continued harassment of her dad by the DOJ.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-27 06:59 AM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort