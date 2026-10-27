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Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Trump Going to Kansas Again

Trump is coming back to Kansas again on Halloween. Seems Roger Marshall is not doing well. Adam Hamilton all the way.

Posted by lauramohr at 02:33 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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lauramohr

Joined 2005/01/24
Visited 2026/10/26

Status: user

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Trump-backed senator admits GOP faces nightmare scenario in state Republicans haven't lost in 90 years https://fascinating.news/r/pJ0cFB4t

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-- American News Daily (@american-news-day.bsky.social) 5:22 AM Â· Oct 27, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Oh no.

Not again!

An apparent admission that his prior visit may not have provided the needed results?

So, now, how might this new visit change things?

fwiw, a working link ...

President Trump expected to campaign again in Kansas
www.kake.com

... The Republican National Committee's push to get Republicans re-elected continues with a second visit from the president.

President Donald Trump is expected to campaign in Salina on Halloween. An RNC website with event details has doors set to open at 8:30 a.m., with the program starting at 10:30 a.m. and the president to begin speaking at noon.

A location has not yet been announced.

The announcement comes as Vice President J.D. Vance spoke in Topeka on Monday.

The president's new visit comes a week after he rallied for republicans in Park City. ...


Tickets seem to be available at the link.


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-26 09:32 PM | Reply

The last time Kansas elected a Democrat to Senate was 1932. Trump and his horrible policies are the reason why that streak may soon end. He's going to go to the state and tell everyone how muscular and tone Harrison Butker's thighs are and how rich he and and his friends are getting thanks to the farmers paying more than $6/gal to fuel their tractors.
If Trump really wanted to help the GOP then he'd go into a coma until after the election.

#2 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-10-26 11:16 PM | Reply

@#2 ... The last time Kansas elected a Democrat to Senate was 1932. Trump and his horrible policies are the reason why that streak may soon end. ...

In prior elections, Pres Trump would assault the electoral process after the votes have been cast.

For this election cycle, he seems to be so concerned about the outcome that he has instructed his personal lawyers, a.k.a., the DoJ to challenge the election results before votes are cast.

One other aspect regarding Pres Trump and elections, an aspect that has been mentioned here previously ...

Pres Trump wins the election - all is OK.

Pres Trump loses the election - fraud!! fraud!! fraud!!


#3 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-26 11:39 PM | Reply

Old Yeller's Old Man's Bootyfest is now Salina bound? What's next? Nicodemus?

#4 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-27 05:46 AM | Reply

Maybe his plane will crash.

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-27 03:00 PM | Reply

Oh you are in for a real treat.... two hours of admiring mens asses, melting under the lights, random noises, new made up words mixed with flatulence.

His brain is a ball of cream cheese covered in cat hair.

#6 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-27 03:23 PM | Reply

Is Trump going to go 'trick or treating'?

OCU

#7 | Posted by OCUser at 2026-10-27 03:34 PM | Reply

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