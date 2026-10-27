Trump Going to Kansas Again

Oh no.



Not again!



An apparent admission that his prior visit may not have provided the needed results?



So, now, how might this new visit change things?



fwiw, a working link ...



President Trump expected to campaign again in Kansas

www.kake.com



... The Republican National Committee's push to get Republicans re-elected continues with a second visit from the president.

President Donald Trump is expected to campaign in Salina on Halloween. An RNC website with event details has doors set to open at 8:30 a.m., with the program starting at 10:30 a.m. and the president to begin speaking at noon.

A location has not yet been announced.

The announcement comes as Vice President J.D. Vance spoke in Topeka on Monday.

The president's new visit comes a week after he rallied for republicans in Park City. ...

Tickets seem to be available at the link.





