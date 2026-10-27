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Tuesday, October 27, 2026

Texas' First Post-Roe Report on Maternal Mortality Will Come After the Midterms

The report was suppose to be out on September 1, 2026.

Posted by retort at 09:06 AM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

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It's even worse than that ... www.texasobserver.org/maternal-mor ...

[image or embed]

-- Texas Observer (@texasobserver.org) 12:44 PM Â· Sep 26, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

It amazes me what a lying, manipulative, bloody-minded, scum-sucking pigs the American fascist Right is.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-10-27 09:12 AM | Reply

They knew the risks when they spread their legs.
--Republicans

#2 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-27 09:20 AM | Reply

Well, it was a safe assumption that the data wasn't going to be good.

This all but guarantees it.

#3 | Posted by jpw at 2026-10-27 10:42 AM | Reply

What you will see is that a lot of women have died needlessly from painful easily treatable conditions that are outlawed by old white men's fealty to the mythical sky man.

Abortion bans is not about protecting the babies, it is about controlling the women.

Why else do they make traveling out of state to get care illegal and track these women down using flock cameras?

The harm being inflicted by these asshats on American families is repulsive.

The GOP is nothing more than a death cult.

Their cowardice in hiding the results of their idiocy is just a confirmation of it.

#4 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-27 10:58 AM | Reply

But please, fellow Texans, keep voting for the unholy trinity of abbott/Paxton, and Goeb/Patrick!

#5 | Posted by e1g1 at 2026-10-27 11:36 AM | Reply

Just like the GOP House and Senate that held off on the Medicare/Medicaid cuts until 2027.

They're so brave.

#6 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-10-27 11:52 AM | Reply

Supreme court nomination after the presidential election, legislation after the congressional recess, delaying bills and the release of the Epstein files... when Republican talk about 'limited government', they really mean it!

#7 | Posted by Derek_Wildstar at 2026-10-27 12:43 PM | Reply

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