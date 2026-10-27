Texas' First Post-Roe Report on Maternal Mortality Will Come After the Midterms

What you will see is that a lot of women have died needlessly from painful easily treatable conditions that are outlawed by old white men's fealty to the mythical sky man.



Abortion bans is not about protecting the babies, it is about controlling the women.



Why else do they make traveling out of state to get care illegal and track these women down using flock cameras?



The harm being inflicted by these asshats on American families is repulsive.



The GOP is nothing more than a death cult.



Their cowardice in hiding the results of their idiocy is just a confirmation of it.