9th Circuit Dismisses Trump Admin Request to Remove Names from Voter Rolls

" The government doesn't know if people are citizens or not? How is that even possible."



If there are two people with the same name in the household, and one is a citizen and one not, that's a "possible".



Let's not forget, these are the people who claimed there were over 15,000 people on the roles illegally in Nevada. When Nevada asked for proof, the number changed to 185.



And when Nevada looked at those 185 people, all of them were legal voters who cast legal votes. ALL OF THEM.