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Thursday, October 29, 2026

9th Circuit Dismisses Trump Admin Request to Remove Names from Voter Rolls

The Trump administration suffered a significant appellate loss in a case over an eleventh-hour request to throw out or set aside vote-by-mail ballots that may be cast by some 20,000 people in California.

Posted by LegallyYourDead at 01:30 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LegallyYourDead

Joined 2020/11/09
Visited 2026/10/29

Status: user

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Breaking News: A federal appeals court declined a Trump administration request to order California to set aside about 20,000 ballots.

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-- The New York Times (@nytimes.com) 7:40 PM Â· Oct 26, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

One can dream, can't one?

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-28 01:25 PM | Reply | Funny: 3

"a list of people the government refers to as "likely noncitizens"

The government doesn't know if people are citizens or not?
How is that even possible. The government is the ultimate arbiter on citizenship.

#2 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-10-28 01:30 PM | Reply

" The government doesn't know if people are citizens or not? How is that even possible."

If there are two people with the same name in the household, and one is a citizen and one not, that's a "possible".

Let's not forget, these are the people who claimed there were over 15,000 people on the roles illegally in Nevada. When Nevada asked for proof, the number changed to 185.

And when Nevada looked at those 185 people, all of them were legal voters who cast legal votes. ALL OF THEM.

#3 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-10-28 01:35 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 5

They arrested 28 people in California. All of them wrongfully.

#4 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-28 02:05 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 4

I don't think it's funny no more!

Crackin up!

m.youtube.com

#5 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-28 02:19 PM | Reply

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