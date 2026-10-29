After Anti-Arab Remarks, RFK Jr. Pimps Faith-Based Recovery

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Kennedy did not address his comments while answering questions from reporters following his visit to the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network -- instead focusing his remarks on what he saw as the need in Detroit for the Safety Through Recovery, Engagement, and Evidence-based Treatment and Support (STREETS) program. Funded through a $12 million grant to the Detroit Health Department, it coordinates systems of care for people who are homeless and have serious mental illness or substance use disorders.



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Kennedy emphasized the need for long-term support, as opposed to short-term stints in detox or rehabilitation facilities, to prevent relapses among those struggling with addiction.