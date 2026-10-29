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Thursday, October 29, 2026

After Anti-Arab Remarks, RFK Jr. Pimps Faith-Based Recovery

Kennedy declined to comment on his remarks questioning Arab contributions to science that drew condemnation as racist and Islamophobic

Posted by Dbt2 at 04:33 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Dbt2

Joined 2023/09/16
Visited 2026/10/29

Status: user

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My Statement on RFK Jr's Racist Remarks Against the Arab Community.

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-- Rep. Hillary Scholten (@scholten.house.gov) 1:49 PM Â· Oct 27, 2026

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More FTA:

Kennedy did not address his comments while answering questions from reporters following his visit to the Detroit Wayne Integrated Health Network -- instead focusing his remarks on what he saw as the need in Detroit for the Safety Through Recovery, Engagement, and Evidence-based Treatment and Support (STREETS) program. Funded through a $12 million grant to the Detroit Health Department, it coordinates systems of care for people who are homeless and have serious mental illness or substance use disorders.

. . .

Kennedy emphasized the need for long-term support, as opposed to short-term stints in detox or rehabilitation facilities, to prevent relapses among those struggling with addiction.

#1 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-10-28 07:24 PM | Reply

... he declined to address the comments ...

Sec HHS Kennedy, please meet Sec Def Hegseth.

I'd proffer that you two may have some things to discuss regarding Low-T.

Please let me know how that discussion goes.


thx.

#2 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-10-28 07:41 PM | Reply

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