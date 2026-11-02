Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Monday, November 02, 2026

NASA Crew Emerges After 378 Days: Planning for Mars

The four members of a crew who took part in a simulated mission to Mars have emerged after 378 days in isolation at the US space agency's Johnson Space Center in Houston ...

Posted by Dbt2 at 02:31 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

Dbt2

Joined 2023/09/16
Visited 2026/11/02

Status: user

MORE STORIES

NASA Crew Emerges After 378 Days: Planning for Mars (7 comments) ...

Data Show the U.S. Economy Is Doing Well (8 comments) ...

Today in TN: Men Fined $86K for Illegal Hunting Operation (5 comments) ...

Pentagon: Newly Fired General Leaked Info to Media (3 comments) ...

After Anti-Arab Remarks, RFK Jr. Pimps Faith-Based Recovery (4 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Crew from NASA's simulated Mars mission emerges after 378 days in isolation reut.rs/4BF4XEv

[image or embed]

-- Reuters (@reuters.com) 11:50 AM Â· Nov 1, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

... The four members of a crew who took part in a simulated mission to Mars have emerged after 378 days in isolation at the US space agency's Johnson Space Center in Houston, an endeavor designed to help prepare for a possible future excursion by NASA astronauts to Earth's planetary neighbor. ...

Woof. Mars.

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-01 11:25 PM | Reply

Analogous usage of very human-like robots will likely precede human attempts.... let them set up the shacks and the bars... who really wants to go until they do?

The 2030's timeline.... not betting on it....

#2 | Posted by South_American at 2026-11-02 12:11 AM | Reply

Mars? Pure fantasy.

#3 | Posted by crisisstills1 at 2026-11-02 02:41 PM | Reply

Hardly. We'll see a manned mission sometime in the next 20-30 years. Mars is the stepping stone to the riches of the asteroid belt.

#4 | Posted by qcp at 2026-11-02 02:51 PM | Reply

"Hardly. We'll see a manned mission sometime in the next 20-30 years"

From China? I agree.

#5 | Posted by NerfHerder at 2026-11-02 03:32 PM | Reply

I'd bet on a private company getting there before any nation. So much money to be made out there eventually.

#6 | Posted by qcp at 2026-11-02 03:46 PM | Reply

"I'd bet on a private company getting there before any nation. So much money to be made out there eventually."

I'll let it ride on China. Nationalism and/or religious fervor trump capitalism when it comes down to these sorts of things.

#7 | Posted by Nerfherder at 2026-11-02 05:18 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort