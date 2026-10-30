Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Friday, October 30, 2026

Trump Aides Are Leaning on U.S. Firms to Accept Russian Diesel

Questions around the legality of accepting Russian cargoes have made the fuel a tough sell.

Posted by retort at 08:34 AM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

MORE STORIES

How a Secret Vote by U.N. Scientists Legitimized Carbon Capture and Skewed Decades of Climate Policy (0 comments) ...

Crypto Industry Suffers 'largest bank heist in human history' (15 comments) ...

Trump Aides Are Leaning on U.S. Firms to Accept Russian Diesel (2 comments) ...

Lisa Murkowski Endorses Democrat in Alaska Governor's Race (22 comments) ...

Democrats See a Rare but Fleeting Chance to Shake Up the Senate Map (3 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

'Reverse course while there's still time' -- US senator tells ships carrying Russian diesel to turn around. "I'm sending a sledgehammer message to shipping companies whose tankers are transporting illegal Russian diesel to our ports," Sen. Richard Blumenthal said.

[image or embed]

-- The Kyiv Independent (@kyivindependent.com) 3:45 PM Â· Oct 28, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

I hope workers in American ports refuse to unload the oil and it has to b4e returned to Russia along with Don Jr. He should mo7ve to Russia!

#1 | Posted by danni at 2026-10-30 09:31 AM | Reply

Fuck Russia, Fuck Trump, and Fuck MAGA

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-30 11:20 AM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort