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Sunday, November 01, 2026

Both Parties Tried to Game Alaska Primary Field

The Democrat running for Senate, Mary Peltola, is accused of recruiting a spoiler candidate, but Republicans have also boosted spoilers.

Posted by retort at 11:15 AM | 0 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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A few thoughts: As NYT notes, this is common. They actually undersell how common it is. Enticing spoilers into the race (usually third parties but sometimes name gambits like this) and supporting them is very common. Both parties do it all the time. Any competent campaign at least considers it.

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-- Andy Craig (@andycraig.bsky.social) 6:24 PM Â· Oct 28, 2026

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