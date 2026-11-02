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Monday, November 02, 2026

Wil Wheaton Tells Stephen Miller to Keep Patrick Stewart's Name Out of His 'Nazi Mouth'

"He despised you, and everything you stand for," he adds

Posted by retort at 08:18 AM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

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That's my friend Wil right there, and damn, there're a LOT of reasons I like him. www.yahoo.com/entertainmen ...

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-- Phil Plait (@philplait.bsky.social) 2:34 PM Â· Nov 1, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

The hero we needed.

#1 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-11-02 08:24 AM | Reply

"Shut up, Wesley."

#2 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-11-02 08:36 AM | Reply

nazi jew mouth

#3 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-11-02 11:09 AM | Reply

"Speak out, Wesley."

#4 | Posted by snoofy at 2026-11-02 12:07 PM | Reply

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