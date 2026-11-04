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Wednesday, November 04, 2026

Third Person Dies of Bird Flu Since Virus Jumped to Livestock

The threat is still considered to be low, but the virus continues to spread.

Posted by LampLighter at 12:30 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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LampLighter

Joined 2013/04/13
Visited 2026/11/04

Status: user

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Washington state resident dies from 'severe illness' after contracting bird flu

[image or embed]

-- The Guardian (@theguardian.com) 12:14 AM Â· Nov 3, 2026

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More from the article ...

... A person in Washington state has died from bird flu after exposure at an infected dairy farm, state health officials reported Sunday. It marks the third human bird flu death in the US since a strain of highly pathogenic (H5) avian influenza (HPAI) made the unprecedented jump from wild, migratory birds to dairy cows, which was first reported in the US in March 2024.

The person who died was a Yakima County resident and was said to have had underlying health conditions, which could have made the person more vulnerable to the infection. ...

In all, three people have tested positive for bird flu in Washington since the virus was reported in dairy cattle in the state on October 8. All three have been in Yakima County. While announcing the death on Sunday, officials also reported the third case. That case, like the first case, was in a person who had exposure to an infected dairy herd in the county. Both people have reportedly not experienced severe illness nor been hospitalized.

Since the October 8 report of infected herds, Washington state has had 40 detections of bird flu in dairy cows, according to the US Department of Agriculture. Most of those have been in Yakima County, which has reported detections in 33 herds.

This year, the USDA has reported 134 cases of bird flu in cattle, including cases in Texas, Washington, Idaho, Utah, and Kansas. The USDA lists no other reports of cases in other domestic livestock, including swine. But the virus has continued to spread in other wild and captive mammals. A report last month from ProPublica revealed that the virus is raging on a mink farm in Utah. The report raised alarm because mink is a species that could give the virus opportunities to mutate to better spread among humans.

To date, no human-to-human transmission of HPAI has been reported from the over 70 human cases detected since 2024. ...


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-11-03 08:29 PM | Reply

Thanks Trump!

#2 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-11-04 12:27 AM | Reply

Turdfyck's only dates have feathers, so he's ------.

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-11-04 01:35 AM | Reply

Democrats taking the House and Senate last night probably means that one million Americans won't die of bird flu.

Elections have consequences.

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-11-04 07:50 AM | Reply

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