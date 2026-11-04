Third Person Dies of Bird Flu Since Virus Jumped to Livestock

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The person who died was a Yakima County resident and was said to have had underlying health conditions, which could have made the person more vulnerable to the infection. ...



In all, three people have tested positive for bird flu in Washington since the virus was reported in dairy cattle in the state on October 8. All three have been in Yakima County. While announcing the death on Sunday, officials also reported the third case. That case, like the first case, was in a person who had exposure to an infected dairy herd in the county. Both people have reportedly not experienced severe illness nor been hospitalized.



Since the October 8 report of infected herds, Washington state has had 40 detections of bird flu in dairy cows, according to the US Department of Agriculture. Most of those have been in Yakima County, which has reported detections in 33 herds.



This year, the USDA has reported 134 cases of bird flu in cattle, including cases in Texas, Washington, Idaho, Utah, and Kansas. The USDA lists no other reports of cases in other domestic livestock, including swine. But the virus has continued to spread in other wild and captive mammals. A report last month from ProPublica revealed that the virus is raging on a mink farm in Utah. The report raised alarm because mink is a species that could give the virus opportunities to mutate to better spread among humans.



To date, no human-to-human transmission of HPAI has been reported from the over 70 human cases detected since 2024. ...