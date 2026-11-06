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Friday, November 06, 2026

Trump's Putin Claim Crumbles as Secret Deal Revealed

Bombshell new details of how the tyrant has helped Tehran have emerged.

Posted by retort at 09:29 AM | 0 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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Q: Did you meet with Putin's envoy who was here today? TRUMP: I did, yeah Q: What did you discuss? TRUMP: I can't tell you what we discussed, but there's going to be a big agreement and it's going to involve more than Ukraine. I could even say it might involve all of Europe.

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-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 4:37 PM Â· Nov 5, 2026

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